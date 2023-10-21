Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023, Faisalabad vs Karachi Whites: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, October 22, will see Faisalabad lock horns with Karachi Whites.

Faisalabad topped the league stage after grabbing 108 points in seven games. They won three games, lost one drw three to reach the final. Their last league game against Lahore Whites ended in a draw, which qualified them for the final.

A collective effort from Faisalabad’s bowlers saw them knock over Lahore Whites for 245. Ali Waqas then scored a hundred, which helped Faisalabad end their innings on 472 to get a massive first-innings lead. Lahore were 2/1 at the end of three overs before both captains shook hands to signal a draw.

Karachi, meanwhile, ended the league stage in second position, managing only two wins out of seven. They drew five, finishing with 100 points. They drew their last league game against Lahore Blues to reach the final.

The Karachi batters faltered, as they got bundled out for 161 in their first innings. Mir Hamza then grabbed four wickets to knock out Lahore Blues for 203. They reached 213-6 in their second innings as the game ended in a draw.

It’s all to play for both sides in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023 final. Expect an intense battle between bat and ball in the next five days as both sides will come out all guns blazing.

Faisalabad vs Karachi Whites Match Details

Match: Faisalabad vs Karachi Whites, Final, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 22, Sunday, to October 26, Thursday; 10:30 am IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Faisalabad vs Karachi Whites Pitch Report

The pitch is a well-balanced one. Bowlers get some early movement with the new ball, but the pitch becomes better as the game progresses. Spinners come into play on the last two days of the game, so putting runs on the board while batting first will be crucial.

Faisalabad vs Karachi Whites Weather Forecast

There's a 40% chance of rain predicted on the opening day, but there should be clear skies on the remaining days. The weather should be pleasant for the rest of the days.

Faisalabad vs Karachi Whites Probable XIs

Faisalabad

Muhammad Hurraira, Taimoor Sultan, Ali Shan (wk), Ali Waqas, Asif Ali, Irfan Khan, Faheem Ashraf (c), Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Arshad Iqbal

Karachi Whites

Khurram Manzoor, Ammad Alam, Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Asad Shafiq, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Noman Ali, Mir Hamza, Aftab Ibrahim, Shahnawaz Dahani

Faisalabad vs Karachi Whites Match Prediction

Both teams finished in the top two of the points table and are deserving finalists. Expect players from both sides to come out hard over the next five days to lift the title.

Karachi look like a well-balanced unit, so expect them to lift the title.

Prediction: Karachi to win

Faisalabad vs Karachi Whites Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Pakistan Cricket YouTube Channel

