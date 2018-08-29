Quarter-Final 4, SOM vs NOTTS: 4 Reasons why Nottinghamshire lost to Somerset

The Somerset took on the Nottinghamshire in the 4th Quarter-Final today at The Cooper Associates County Ground. Daniel Christian won the toss and elected to field first.

Somerset got off to a poor start. However, Hildreth and Abell got some big hits going. Also, a cameo from Lewis Gregory powered Somerset to a score of 209 runs from their allotted overs.

In reply, Nottinghamshire got off to a good start as both Hales and Libby got some big hits going. However, Jamie Overton had some other plans as he continued his excellent work with the ball and picked up a five-wicket haul. As a result, Nottinghamshire stumbled to a score of 190 of their 20 overs and fell short of the target by 19 runs.

Let us have a look at 4 reasons why Nottinghamshire lost the contest.

#1 Lewis Gregory’s all-round performance

Lewis Gregory came into bat when the score was just 128 and only 5.3 overs were left. His 24-ball-60 shifted the momentum of the match completely and gave Somerset a big chance to move into the semi-finals.

Also, he picked up two wickets and gave away 29 runs off his 4 overs. He won the Man of the Match award for his all-round performance.

#2 Complete bowling performance from Somerset

Somerset have the swing of Taylor, the pace of Overton and Gregory, the left-arm spin of van der Merwe and the variations of Waller. All of them clicked in today's game.

The spinners managed to pick Libby and Moores. They shared two wickets and gave away 70 runs off their 8 overs.

The skipper was outstanding as well as he picked up the wickets of Christian and Sodhi.

Overton was the star performer with the ball as he picked up the crucial wickets of Riki Wessels, Alex Hales, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel and Luke Fletcher.

Taylor ended the innings of Nottinghamshire by dismissing Gurney.

#3 Middle order collapse

There was an extraordinary collapse in the middle order of Nottinghamshire, but they could manage to score 190 runs off their allotted overs.

Daniel Christian struggled, while Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel and Luke Fletcher did not trouble the scorers much.

#4 Poor bowling performance from Nottinghamshire

Harry Gurney had a tremendous T20 blast season. However, the Nottingham lad had a forgetful day with the ball as he was smashed for 36 runs of his 2.5 overs.

Also, Luke Fletcher was expensive as he was smashed for 44 runs of his 4 overs.

Daniel Christian has an unforgettable performance with the ball respectively as he conceded 21 runs off 7 balls.

#5 Somerset's superlative fielding

Max Waller showed why he is considered amongst the best in the fielding department by taking four catches of Riki Wessels, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel and Luke Fletcher. Also, Tom Abell had a good day as a fielder as he took two catches of Daniel Christian and Ish Sodhi.