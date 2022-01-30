QUE vs MUL prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans are set to cross swords in Match No. 7 of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday, January 31. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the contest.

Defending champion Multan Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, have had an impressive start to their campaign in the tournament. Having won both their matches, they are sitting pretty on top of the table with four points and a decent net run rate of +0.566.

On Saturday, January 29, they defeated the Lahore Qalandars by five wickets. After being put in to bat first, the Qalandars amassed a massive score of 206 for five on the board. Fakhar Zaman's 35-ball 76, laced with 11 fours and two sixes, blew the Gladiators away.

Cameos from David Willey and Rashid Khan made sure the Qalandars got past the 200-run mark. Kamran Ghulam also played a handy knock of 43 off 31. David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir and Khushdil Shah got one wicket apiece for the Sultans.

The Sultans came out all guns blazing in their run-chase as openers Shan Masood and skipper Rizwan stitched together a partnership of 150 runs. Masood top-scored with 83 while Rizwan made 69. In the end, Shah's four-ball 18 took the Sultans over the line.

The Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, on the other hand, started with a five-wicket loss at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi after failing to defend 190. But on Saturday, they registered their maiden win after defeating the Karachi Kings by eight wickets.

After opting to field, Karachi did an exceptional job as they shot the Kings out for 113 in 17.3 overs. Naseem Shah picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket and broke the backbone of the Kings' batting. Sohail Tanvir also accounted for two scalps.

Will Smeed and Ahsan Ali laid the platform for the Gladiators' run-chase with a 76-run stand for the opening wicket off 11.2 overs. Ali stayed unbeaten on 57 runs off 43 balls with eight fours. Rizwan looked good in his 30-run knock before Mohammad Imran got rid of him.

Will the Gladiators (QUE) beat the Sultans (MUL)?

Mohammad Rizwan of Multan Sultans. Courtesy: PSL Twitter

The Sultans have got off to a decent start to the tournament and are firm favorites to win the next game. Their batters are in exceptional form. The Gladiators need to think about their batting, which has been dependent on the opening duo of Smeed and Ali.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win the match.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

