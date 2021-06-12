QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's PSL 2021 match - June 12

Match 19 of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) will see the Quetta Gladiators attempt to resurrect their failing campaign against the Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 12.

With only one win from six PSL 2021 games, the Gladiators desperately need to string together a few victories to keep their playoff dreams alive. Their woes were compounded yesterday, when they not only lost to Islamabad United by 10 wickets but also saw star all-rounder Andre Russell leave the field after being struck on the helmet.

The Zalmi lost their first game of the Abu Dhabi leg of PSL 2021 as well. Taking on the Lahore Qalandars, they fell short by 10 runs as most of the batting lineup failed to click. Wahab Riaz's side have three wins from six games, and will be wary of keeping their place in the top four.

Quetta Gladiators' squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan

Peshawar Zalmi's squad: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, and Umaid Asif

Here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PSL 2021 match between the Quetta Gladiators and the Peshawar Zalmi.

#3 Sherfane Rutherford (Zalmi)

Prior to the commencement of PSL 2021's Abu Dhabi leg, Sherfane Rutherford had scored 129 runs in five innings at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 151.76. The West Indian flattered to deceive against the Qalandars, though.

Rutherford hit a six and collected two boundaries in the 10 balls he was at the crease, but lost his wicket to tormentor-in-chief Rashid Khan. Failing to provide Shoaib Malik with any support, he walked back to the dugout, all but taking the Zalmi's hopes of a partnership with him.

However, Rutherford is a key component of this side and did fairly well in Karachi. Bound to come up with a contribution and appearing to be in decent nick, he is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PSL 2021 match between the Quetta Gladiators and the Peshawar Zalmi.

#2 Faf du Plessis (Gladiators)

Ahead of the Gladiators' first game of the PSL 2021 Karachi leg, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed expressed hope that Faf du Plessis would continue the form he showed for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2021 Indian Premier League.

But Du Plessis scored only five runs before a ball from Mohammad Wasim kept low to disturb his timber. While all of the Gladiators batsmen will consider themselves a touch unfortunate to be caught out on a sticky surface, the South African's dismissal was especially unlucky. He will back himself to get back amongst the runs at the earliest, as a player who is in stellar nick.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PSL 2021 match between the Quetta Gladiators and the Peshawar Zalmi, Du Plessis could generate a huge points haul.

#1 Shoaib Malik (Zalmi)

England v Pakistan - 2nd Vitality International Twenty20

In the Zalmi's chase of 171 against the Qalandars, Shoaib Malik was the only man who showed some fight and resistance. He scored 73 off 48 balls, striking seven fours apart from four sixes and even taking the attack to Rashid Khan in the spinner's first over.

Although an unfortunate hit-wicket dismissal brought about his downfall in the penultimate over and drilled the final nail in the Zalmi coffin, Malik's performance was a major source of encouragement for a team that was in need of some individual brilliance. The all-rounder also sent down his first over of PSL 2021 and conceded eight runs.

Malik is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PSL 2021 match between the Quetta Gladiators and the Peshawar Zalmi.

