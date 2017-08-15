Queensland Bulls move on without Chris Lynn

Owing to his surgery, Lynn missed out on a Queenslands contract for the 2017-18 season.

Queensland did not offer a contract to Chris Lynn for the 2017-18 season

What's the story?

It doesn't seem like Chris Lynn's misery will end anytime soon. His recurring injuries on the shoulder caused him to undergo a surgery which in turn cost him the Queensland contract for the 2017-18 season.

This Australian batsman is still recovering from his surgery and will require a minimum of four months to attain complete physical fitness. With reference to his spot in the team, Queensland stated that Lynn will be considered for the selection only after he is fully fit to play.

In case you didn't know...

Lynn sustained multiple shoulder injuries in the past two years. During the 2015 Matador BBQs One-Day Cup, he dislocated his left shoulder. He also went through the same trouble while playing against Sri Lanka last year.

He encountered his third and most dangerous injury in the Indian Premier League earlier this year. In an attempt to make a catch while playing against Mumbai Indians, Lynn made an unmeasured dive which resulted in his awkward landing. Soon, he walked out of the ground clutching his left arm.

The details

After having sustained quite a few injuries, Lynn decided to undergo a surgery in order to boost his recovery from the impairment. He was aware of the consequences of this decision as his damaged shoulder was bound to cost him the upcoming tournaments starting with the Caribbean Premier League.

Arguably the biggest name in the Big Bash League, Lynn was Queensland's strongest batting asset for the tournament. However, no offer from the Bulls confirmed that Lynn will miss the beginning of the 2017-18 season of this domesticT20 league.

What's next?

Lynn will focus towards attaining complete physical fitness ahead of Australia's upcoming fixtures.

Author's take

Chris Lynn's career has seen injuries as its greatest villain. He is a player of great potential and has constantly proved his worth on field with his impeccable batting and sharp fielding.

Talk about being unlucky, Lynn sustained three major blows at the same spot. At the same time, he was extremely careless while playing.

As a player, one cannot dodge injuries all the time. However, they can always seek the needful medical care and attention in order to restore their health. Only if Lynn paid serious attention to his injuries right from the beginning, the scene could have been entirely different today. On the bright side, Lynn realised it now and he is putting in a lot of effort to undo those mistakes.

Hopefully, he will soon recover fully to join his team and grace the game with his powerful hitting.