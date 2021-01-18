Quinton de Kock heaps praise on Babar Azam ahead of series against Pakistan

Quinton de Kock will lead South Africa in their upcoming series against the Babar Azam-led Pakistan. Before the tour gets underway, de Kock appreciated his counterpart, saying Azam has improved a lot in the last few years.

Babar Azam has taken giant strides in the global arena since 2015. Many fans consider him as a part of the 'Fab 5' group, also featuring Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith. Azam recently became Pakistan's all-format captain.

Giving his views on Azam's rise in a virtual press conference, de Kock said:

"One of their main players, Babar Azam will be back. So it’s going to be a different team as compared to the one in New Zealand. They will be a very competitive side in their home conditions. In the last couple of years, Babar has shown that he is top-class and has done well in all formats all around the world. He seems to be only getting better and better also as he goes on."

De Kock praises ‘top-class’ Babar Azam ahead of Test series



Read more: https://t.co/7PTprRSCWV#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/jigMp1FLbw — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) January 18, 2021

Babar Azam has aggregated 7,306 international runs across formats. He is one of the few batsmen to have a 50+ average in ODIs and T20Is. Some fans have frequently likened him to Virat Kohli. However, Azam himself has stated he does not wish to be compared with the Indian cricket team skipper.

Babar Azam has an excellent record against South Africa in T20Is

Babar Azam does not have an aggressive game. Still, he has achieved much success in the game's shortest format. The Pakistan cricket team skipper has played three T20Is against the Proteas, aggregating 151 runs at an average of 50.33.

In Tests, Babar has scored 221 runs in six innings against South Africa. The upcoming tour comprises two Tests and three T20Is.

Azam, who will return to the field after an injury, will be keen to maintain his good record versus South Africa.