Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, 2022: Full schedule, match timings, squads and live streaming details

The third edition of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy got underway on July 2, Saturday. A total of eight teams are participating in the competition in a round-robin format followed by knockout games. The Southern Vipers enter the tournament as defending champions after winning the first two seasons.

The eight participating teams are Central Sparks, Lightning, North-West Thunder, Northern Diamonds, South East Stars, Southern Vipers, Sunrisers, and Western Storm. All teams will play against each other in the league stage, with the top three teams making it to the knockout stage.

The second and third-placed teams will take against each other in a playoff game. The winner of the playoffs will clash with the table topper in the grand finale. Lord's will host the final for the first time.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

July 2, Saturday

South East Stars vs Sunrisers, 3:00 PM

Loughborough Lightning vs Western Storm, 3:00 PM

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers, 3:00 PM

July 3, Sunday

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds, 3:00 PM

July 9, Saturday

Western Storm vs Central Sparks, 3:00 PM

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers, 3:00 PM

Loughborough Lightning vs Thunder, 3:00 PM

Southern Vipers vs South East Stars, 3:00 PM

July 16, Saturday

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds, 3:00 PM

Thunder vs South East Stars, 3:00 PM

Sunrisers vs Western Storm, 3:00 PM

Loughborough Lightning vs Southern Vipers, 3:00 PM

July 23, Saturday

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers, 3:00 PM

Western Storm vs South East Stars, 3:00 PM

Thunder vs Central Sparks, 3:00 PM

Northern Diamonds vs Loughborough Lightning, 3:00 PM

September 9, Friday

South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds, 3:00 PM

Central Sparks vs Loughborough Lightning, 3:00 PM

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm, 3:00 PM

Sunrisers vs Thunder, 3:00 PM

September 11, Sunday

Southern Vipers vs Thunder, 3:00 PM

South East Stars vs Central Sparks, 3:00 PM

Sunrisers vs Loughborough Lightning, 3:00 PM

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds, 3:00 PM

September 17, Saturday

Thunder vs Western Storm, 3:00 PM

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers, 3:00 PM

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers, 3:00 PM

Loughborough Lightning vs South East Stars, 3:00 PM

September 21, Wednesday

Play-off, 3:00 PM

September 25, Sunday

Final, 3:00 PM

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, 2022: Live Streaming Details

County channels will live stream all the matches of the tournament on their respective YouTube channels.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, 2022: Squads

Central Sparks

Eve Jones (c), Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Clare Boycott, Thea Brookes, Gwen Davies, Poppy Davies, Georgia Davis, Ria Fackrell, Sarah Glenn, Milly Home, Amy Jones, Anisha Patel, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Issy Wong, Ami Campbell, Abbey Freeborn, Steph Butler

Lightning

Kathryn Bryce (c), Kirstie Gordon, Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Ella Claridge, Piepa Cleary, Bethan Ellis, Teresa Graves, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Beth Harmer, Lucy Higham, Katie Midwood, Sophie Munro, Alicia Presland, Josie Groves, Lenny Sims

Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage (c), Katherine Brunt, Abi Glen, Leah Dobson, Jenny Gunn, Bess Heath, Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Nat Sciver, Rachel Slater, Linsey Smith, Phoebe Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Leigh Kasperek, Yvonne Graves

South East Stars

Bryony Smith (c), Tash Farrant, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Alice Davidson-Richards, Dani Gregory, Alexa Stonehouse, Chloe Brewer, Claudie Cooper, Emma Jones, Eva Gray, Grace Gibbs, Kalea Moore, Kira Chathli, Kirstie White, Phoebe Franklin, Rhianna Southby, Ryana MacDonald-Gay

Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Chloe Hill (Charlotte Edwards Cup only), Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Charlotte Taylor, Emily Windsor, Danni Wyatt

Sunrisers

Amara Carr, Kelly Castle, Naomi Dattani, Jo Gardner, Cordelia Griffith, Grace Scrivens, Kate Coppack, Gaya Gole, Lissy MacLeod, Sonali Patel, Mia Rogers, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Abtaha Maqsood

Thunder

Ellie Threlkeld (c), Georgie Boyce, Nat Brown, Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Kate Cross, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Daisy Mullan, Shachi Pai, Sophia Turner, Laura Marshall, Seren Smale, Phoebe Graham

Western Storm

Sophie Luff (c), Fran Wilson, Lauren Filer, Nicole Harvey, Claire Nicholas, Bethan Gammon, Georgia Hennessy, Lauren Parfitt, Katie George, Niamh Holland, Mollie Robbins, Dani Gibson, Heather Knight, Sophia Smale, Alex Griffiths, Fi Morris, Nat Wraith

