Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 will see eight teams feature across various venues within the UK. Southern Vipers, Sunrisers, Thunder, South East Stars, Northern Diamonds, Western Storm, Central Sparks and The Blaze are the eight teams competing in the tournament.

The league stage ends on Saturday, September 16, and will be followed by the semi-finals and the summit clash on September 21 and 23, respectively.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, April 22

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 3:00 pm

Thunder vs South East Stars, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 3:00 pm

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm, Headingley Stadium, Leeds, 3:00 pm

The Blaze vs Central Sparks, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 3:00 pm

Saturday, April 29

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds, New Road, Worcester, 3:00 pm

Western Storm vs Thunder, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3:00 pm

Sunrisers vs The Blaze, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford, 3:00 pm

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers, The County Ground Beckenham, Beckenham, 3:00 pm

Monday, May 1

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford, 3:00 pm

Western Storm vs South East Stars, The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 3:00 pm

The Blaze vs Thunder, The John Fretwell Centre, Nettleworth, 3:00 pm

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers, Sir Paul Getty's Ground, Wormsley, 3:00 pm

Friday, May 5

Sunrisers vs South East Stars, Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett, 3:00 pm

Saturday, May 6

Thunder vs Central Sparks, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 3:00 pm

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 3:00 pm

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 3:00 pm

Wednesday, May 10

Thunder vs Sunrisers, Sale CC, Sale, 3:00 pm

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars, North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough, 3:00 pm

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 3:00 pm

The Blaze vs Western Storm, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester, 3:00 pm

Sunday, July 2

Central Sparks vs Thunder, New Road, Worcester, 3:00 pm

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford, 3:00 pm

South East Stars vs Northern Diamonds, The County Ground Beckenham, Beckenham, 3:00 pm

Western Storm vs The Blaze, The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 3:00 pm

Friday, July 7

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds, Queen's Park, Chesterfield, 3:00 pm

South East Stars vs Central Sparks, Woodbridge Road, Guildford, 3:00 pm

Thunder vs Southern Vipers, Trafalgar Road Ground, Southport, 3:00 pm

Tuesday, July 11

Central Sparks vs Western Storm, Moseley Cricket Club, Shirley, 3:00 pm

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze, Newclose County Cricket Ground, Newport, 3:00 pm

South East Stars vs Sunrisers, The County Ground Beckenham, Beckenham, 3:00 pm

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder, York CC, York, 3:00 pm

Saturday, July 15

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks, Headingley Stadium, Leeds, 3:00 pm

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers, Millfield School, Street, 3:00 pm

Sunrisers vs Thunder, The County Ground, Northampton, 3:00 pm

Monday, July 17

The Blaze vs South East Stars, The John Fretwell Centre, Nettleworth, 3:00 pm

Saturday, July 22

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds, Arundel Castle, Arundel, 3:00 pm

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers, New Road, Worcester, 3:00 pm

Thunder vs The Blaze, Sedbergh School, Sedbergh, 3:00 pm

South East Stars vs Western Storm, The County Ground Beckenham, Beckenham, 3:00 pm

Monday, July 24

Western Storm vs Sunrisers, College Ground, Cheltenham, 3:00 pm

Tuesday, September 5

Central Sparks vs The Blaze, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 3:00 pm

Sunrisers vs Western Storm, Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett, 3:00 pm

South East Stars vs Thunder, Woodbridge Road, Guildford, 3:00 pm

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers, Roseworth Terrace, Gosforth, 3:00 pm

Saturday, September 9

Southern Vipers vs Thunder, Arundel Castle, Arundel, 3:00 pm

Sunday, September 10

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 3:00 pm

South East Stars vs The Blaze, The County Ground Beckenham, Beckenham, 3:00 pm

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford, 3:00 pm

Wednesday, September 13

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds, Sale CC, Sale, 3:00 pm

The Blaze vs Sunrisers, The John Fretwell Centre, Nettleworth, 3:00 pm

Southern Vipers vs South East Stars, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 3:00 pm

Western Storm vs Central Sparks, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 3:00 pm

Saturday, September 16

Central Sparks vs South East Stars, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 3:00 pm

Thunder vs Western Storm, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 3:00 pm

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers, Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough, 3:00 pm

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 3:00 pm

Thursday, September 21

Semi-final, TBC, 3:00 pm

Sunday, September 24

Final, The County Ground, Northampton, 3:00 pm

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023: Live-Streaming Details

Selected matches of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website for fans in India.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023: Full Squads

Central Sparks

Cricket - Commonwealth Games: Day 1

Ami Campbell, Chloe Brewer, Chloe Hill, Eve Jones (c), Issy Wong, Abbey Freeborn (Wk), Amy Jones (Wk), Poppy Davies (Wk), Anisha Patel, Emily Arlott, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Katie George, Liz Russell, Ria Fackrell, Sarah Glenn.

Northern Diamonds

WBBL - Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers

Grace Hall, Leah Dobson, Rachel Slater, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Emma Marlow, Hollie Armitage, Jessica Woolston, Lizzie Scott, Bess Heath (Wk), Lauren Winfield (Wk), Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Phoebe Turner, Yvonne Graves.

South East Stars

South East Stars v Central Sparks - Charlotte Edwards Cup

Aylish Cranstone, Emma Jones, Kirstie White, Phoebe Franklin, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bryony Smith (c), Paige Scholfield, Jemima Spence (Wk), Kira Chathli (Wk), Bethan Miles, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant.

Thunder

Women's Premier League - Mumbai Indians v UP Warriors

Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Laura Marshall, Shachi Pai, Emma Lamb, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Alice Clarke (Wk), Eleanor Threlkeld (Wk), Seren Smale (Wk), Alex Hartley, Fi Morris, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Laura Jackson, Liberty Heap, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Tara Norris.

Western Storm

England v India - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Sophie Luff (c), Alex Griffiths, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Natasha Wraith (Wk), Claire Nicholas, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Niamh Holland, Nicole Harvey, Sophia Smale.

The Blaze

Lightning v Thunder - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge (Wk), Sarah Bryce (Wk), Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro.

Southern Vipers

WBBL 'The Eliminator' - Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes

Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Finty Trussler, Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Mary Taylor, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Rhianna Southby (Wk), Anya Shrubsole, Charlotte Taylor, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Nancy Harman.

Sunrisers

Northern Superchargers Women v Oval Invincibles Women - The Hundred

Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Katherine Speed, Saskia Horley, Dane Van Niekerk, Grace Scrivens, Jessica Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Amara Carr (Wk), Mia Rogers (Wk), Scarlett Hughes (Wk), Abtaha Maqsood, Eva Gray, Jodie Grewcock, Mady Villiers.

