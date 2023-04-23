Capricorn Women's Quadrangular Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Namibia, Hong Kong, UAE, and Uganda will compete in the Capricorn Women's Quadrangular Series 2023. Each team will play the other team twice, making it six games in the league stage.

The league is scheduled to commence on Monday, April 24, with Nambia Women taking on Hong Kong Women in the season opener. The summit clash is slated to take place on Tuesday, May 2.

Uganda Women and the United Arab Emirates Women played in the recently concluded edition of the Victoria Women's T20 Series.

All matches of the Capricorn Women's Quadrangular Series 2023 will be held at the United Cricket Club Ground in Namibia.

Capricorn Women's Quadrangular Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, April 24

Namibia vs Hong Kong, 6:00 pm

Tuesday, April 25

Uganda vs United Arab Emirates, 1:15 pm

Namibia vs Hong Kong, 6:00 pm

Wednesday, April 26

United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong, 6:00 pm

Thursday, April 27

Hong Kong vs Uganda, 1:15 pm

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates, 6:00 pm

Saturday, April 29

United Arab Emirates vs Uganda, 1:15 pm

Uganda vs Namibia, 6:00 pm

Sunday, April 30

Hong Kong vs Uganda, 1:15 pm

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates, 6:00 pm

Monday, May 1

United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong, 1:15 pm

Namibia vs Uganda, 6:00 pm

Tuesday, May 2

TBC vs TBC, 1:15 pm

Final, 6:00 pm

Capricorn Women's Quadrangular Series 2023: Live-Streaming Details

All matches of the tournament will be live-telecast on Fancode. Fans in India can purchase the tour pass for INR 49/-.

Capricorn Women's Quadrangular Series 2023: Full Squads

United Arab Emirates

Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Rinitha Rajith, Avanee Patil, Chaya Mughal (c), Geethika Jyothis, Khushi Sharma, Lavanya Keny, Sanchin Singh, Theertha Satish (Wk), Archara Supriya, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rishitha Rajith, Vaishnave Mahesh

Hong Kong

Natasha Miles, Pull To, Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani, Betty Chan, Elysa Hubbard, Kary Chan (c), Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Lemon Cheung (Wk), Alison Siu, Iqra Sahar, Maryam Bibi, Ruchitha Venkatesh.

Namibia

Adri van der Merwe, Edelle Van Zyl, Jurriene Diergaardt, Naomi Benjamin, Irene van Zyl (c), Mekelanye Mwatile, Sune Wittmann, Dietlind Foerster, Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan, Merczerly Gorases (Wk), Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile.

Uganda

Esther Iloku, Gloria Obukor, Prosscovia Alako, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Janet Mbabazi, Phiona Kulume, Stephanie Nampiina, Kevin Awino (Wk), Consylate Aweko Nimungu, Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Patricia Malemikia, Sarah Akiteng.

