Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rahul Dravid hails India's bench strength with World Cup in sight

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
News
444   //    03 Jul 2018, 13:53 IST

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series - Fischer County Ground
England Lions v India A - Tri-Series - Fischer County Ground

India A coach and recent ICC Hall of Fame inductee, Rahul Dravid is pleased with the progression Indian youngsters are making through the A tours and believes that the bench strength that is being developed for the senior team is commendable. Dravid's India A got the better of England Lions in the final of the tri-series which involved West Indies A as well.

India A won four matches on the trot, including the final, after losing the series opener against England A. Dravid was impressed with the quality of cricket team played and happy that most of the players were given a chance in such conditions.

"A lot of these tours aren't necessarily about winning, but I think the quality of cricket we've played throughout this tournament - except for the first game where we didn't bat particularly well - has been really good," Dravid told ESPNcricinfo. "A lot of the boys have had their first-time exposure to these conditions; we tried to rotate the squad as much as we could and give everyone decent opportunities."

Deepak Chahar and Krunal Pandya were called to the senior T20I team for England tour after Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar's respective exclusions. Dravid added that with the World Cup in sight, it's good to see some of the youngsters get their chance to play for the national team, and earn some much-needed exposure.

"It's been quite satisfying, some good performances. A tough game today as well, we had to fight back with the ball and the bat - so good to see them fight, good to see them compete in these conditions. Definitely some positives, as well as seeing some of the boys get into the national side as well, irrespective of the result.

"Especially with the World Cup in a year's time, it's nice to have bench strength, for the selectors to know there are good young players if the situation does arise. It's nice to replicate this experience leading into the World Cup, to give these boys some exposure in these conditions."

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Rahul Dravid
Sportskeeda Flashback: Looking back at the memorable...
RELATED STORY
Fate enjoyed by Indian Captains in Test series in England
RELATED STORY
5 Indians who flourished in England
RELATED STORY
India-England Test XI of the modern era (last 25 years)
RELATED STORY
Indian cricketing greats who have not realized their...
RELATED STORY
Recalling all the T20I encounters between India and...
RELATED STORY
What can Team India learn from English Tours of the Past?
RELATED STORY
5 Most Prolific Run Scorers for India vs England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
4 memorable instances of six - hitting in India vs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st IT20 | Today, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us