Rahul Dravid recollects childhood memories at BUCC's centenary celebrations

Rahul Dravid at the KGA on Friday

"Sitting behind Vishy (Sadanand Vishwanath) on his motorbike was sometimes quite a frightening experience. I wouldn't use the words Ravi (Shastri) used".

Rahul Dravid's words filled the hall with laughter, bringing out a childish chortle from the man himself. It was one of those evenings.

The Bangalore United Cricket Club, celebrating 100 years of its existence, held a press conference in Bengaluru to commemorate the event, bringing together few of its choicest products to share their memories at the club.

Inside the Karnataka Golf Association, the likes of Dravid, Syed Kirmani, Roger Binny and Sadanand Viswanath celebrated the club's century, recalling anecdotes from their playing days.

The cynosure of all eyes was unsurprisingly Rahul Dravid, who progressed from the club to become a Test superstar, and now mentors the country's next generation of cricketers.

Surrounded by his seniors whom he grew up playing with, Dravid, the current president of the club, recalled how the BUCC was responsible for his initiation to a disciplined game as a teenager.

"All the success that I achieved at India, the foundation was laid at the BUCC. I joined the club as a 13/14-year-old, playing in the fifth division. The late Keki Tarapore, who was our coach at St Joseph's where I studied, saw some ability and requested me and Fazal Khaleel, my classmate, to join the club".

"When we talk about highlights in life and say events that you remember - just to be called by Keki to the club, which had cricketers like Syed Kirmani, Sadanand Vishwanath, Carlton Saldanha et al, was amazing".

"To come to the nets felt like playing for India, that I had achieved something".

Dravid's seniors at the club, Roger Binny and Syed Kimani, also echoed Dravid's sentiments, stating how the stepping stone to their careers was the BUCC, which has seen 50 of its cricketers progress to the first-class level.

In March next year, the BUCC will organise a 'Golf Day', that will see some of India's finest cricketers participate at the KGA to raise funds for the Club's development.

