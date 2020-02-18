Rahul Dravid’s son Samit slams his second double century within two months

Samit is 14 years of age, but is getting limelight already

Samit Dravid, son of former India cricketer Rahul Dravid, scored a double century in an U-14 BTR Shield match between his team Mallya Aditi International School and Sri Kumaran.

Samit has been in a great run of form, with this knock being his second double ton in two months. He scored 204 runs with the help of 33 boundaries to help his team post a total of 377/3. They then bundled out the opponents for 110 with Samit taking two wickets. In the end, his team won by 267 runs.

In December last year, Samit scored a double century in an Under-14 state-level match in Kolkata. His 256-ball innings was laced with 22 fours and he also took three wickets. Captaining Vice-President's XI, he could not could not lead his side to a win but his all-round show was noticed and praised by fans of his father.

With his penchant for staying at the crease for a long time, Samit seems to be following his father’s footsteps. Rahul Dravid is considered to be the greatest batsman ever to have played for India and in a career spanning 16 years, he scored 13288 Test and 10889 ODI runs.