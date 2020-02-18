Rahul Dravid’s son Samit slams his second double century within two months
Samit Dravid, son of former India cricketer Rahul Dravid, scored a double century in an U-14 BTR Shield match between his team Mallya Aditi International School and Sri Kumaran.
Samit has been in a great run of form, with this knock being his second double ton in two months. He scored 204 runs with the help of 33 boundaries to help his team post a total of 377/3. They then bundled out the opponents for 110 with Samit taking two wickets. In the end, his team won by 267 runs.
In December last year, Samit scored a double century in an Under-14 state-level match in Kolkata. His 256-ball innings was laced with 22 fours and he also took three wickets. Captaining Vice-President's XI, he could not could not lead his side to a win but his all-round show was noticed and praised by fans of his father.
With his penchant for staying at the crease for a long time, Samit seems to be following his father’s footsteps. Rahul Dravid is considered to be the greatest batsman ever to have played for India and in a career spanning 16 years, he scored 13288 Test and 10889 ODI runs.Published 18 Feb 2020, 23:48 IST