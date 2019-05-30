×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rainshine Entertainment launches ULTA FULLTA, India's first Cricket digital Game Show (DiGS) 

Press Release
NEWS
News
70   //    30 May 2019, 12:03 IST

ULTAFULLTA.com is India’s first gaming format that rewards fans for not just predicting the top performing players, but also predicting players who they feel are going to underperform during the match
ULTAFULLTA.com is India’s first gaming format that rewards fans for not just predicting the top performing players, but also predicting players who they feel are going to underperform during the match

ULTAFULLTA.com is India’s first gaming format that rewards fans for not just predicting the top performing players, but also predicting players who they feel are going to underperform during the match.

Users have to simply create two teams – ULTA 5 & FULLTA 5 by predicting five under-performing players and five best-performing players respectively. Flipkart, one of the largest global e-commerce companies has backed ULTA FULLTA by partnering as the Official Rewards Partner and Hard Rock Café is the official Restaurant Partner.

To add to the excitement, the game, ULTAFULLTA.com is supported by a first-of-its-kind talk-show – the ULTA FULLTA cricket show. Partnered with Sports Tak, Sony LIV and Dailyhunt, the episodes will air prior to every cricket match of the upcoming World Cup.

Hosted by renowned television actor Nakuul Mehta, the show will feature top cricketers, comedians and young fans discussing the winners of the last match and predicting the ULTA 5 & FULLTA 5 players for the upcoming match.

Commenting on the launch, Anuraag Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer, Rainshine Entertainment said,

“We aim to provide our viewers with an enthralling experience through our new format of Digital Game Show (DiGS). ULTA FULLTA is the first game show in India that comes with a twist and allows users to celebrate the spirit of sports both the highs and lows, thereby embracing success and failure. The game and the talk-show, created for both global and Indian audiences, promises all-round entertainment for cricket fans.”

Users can participate in this exciting game by logging on ULTAFULLTA.com and win exciting prizes daily. The game will be available for users in India and across the globe.

Furthermore, ULTA FULLTA released an entertaining music video directed by Ankur Tewari and is available on Youtube.

Tags:
Press Release
Advertisement
JetSynthesys to celebrate Sachin's birthday in digital way
RELATED STORY
Sehwag,Irfan to be UC cricket captains during IPL
RELATED STORY
Coolwinks becomes principal sponsor for Sunrisers Hyderabad; launches its first marketing campaign
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: The X-Factor for each  team in the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Three opponents New Zealand might struggle to beat
RELATED STORY
Stars galore! UC Browser ropes in Pathan, Pietersen, and Clarke for detailed analysis on the upcoming World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Combined XI featuring Asian players
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 times the host nation won the tournament
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Leading wicket takers in Cricket World Cup history
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest innings played in the Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Today, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
3rd T20I | Yesterday
WIW 188/1 (20.0 ov)
IRW 116/3 (20.0 ov)
West Indies Women won by 72 runs
WIW VS IRW live score
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us