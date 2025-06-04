Rajan Bala Trophy 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 2025 edition of the Cricket Association of Pondicherry's (CAP) Rajan Bala Trophy commenced on June 1 and will conclude on June 14. Team Red, Team Yellow, Team Blue, Team Green, the U23 Men's team, and the U19 Men's team are the six participating teams in the competition. They will engage in two-day affairs.

Ad

The Rajan Bala Trophy 2025 will follow a single round-robin format, where each team will play the other five teams once. After teams play out their five league games, the top team in the table will emerge as the winner of the tournament.

The competition includes top Ranji players from Pondicherry. Mohit Kale, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, Akash Anand Kargave, and Ankit Sharma were the star performers for the state in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Ad

Trending

Team Red, Team Yellow, Team Blue, and Team Green participated in the last edition (2024). Team Blue won all three of their league games and were the best team in the tournament, while Team Green finished second with two wins.

Rajan Bala Trophy 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, June 1 - Monday, June 2

Match 1 - Team Red vs Team Yellow, CAP 1, 9:30 AM

Ad

Match 2 - Team Blue vs Team Green, CAP 2, 9:30 AM

Match 3 - U23 Mens A vs U19 Mens A, CAP 3, 9:30 AM

Wednesday, June 4 - Thursday, June 5

Match 4 - Team Red vs Team Green, CAP 2, 9:30 AM

Match 5 - Team Yellow vs U19 Mens A, CAP 3, 9:30 AM

Match 6 - Team Blue vs U23 Mens A, CAP 1, 9:30 AM

Saturday, June 7 - Sunday, June 8

Match 7 - Team Red vs U19 Mens A, CAP 3, 9:30 AM

Match 8 - Team Green vs U23 Mens A, CAP 1, 9:30 AM

Ad

Match 9 - Team Yellow vs Team Blue, CAP 2, 9:30 AM

Tuesday, June 10 - Wednesday, June 11

Match 10 - Team Red vs U23 Mens A, CAP 1, 9:30 AM

Match 11 - U19 Mens A vs Team Blue, CAP 2, 9:30 AM

Match 12 - Team Green vs Team Yellow, CAP 3, 9:30 AM

Friday, June 13 - Saturday, June 14

Match 11 - Team Red vs Team Blue, CAP 2, 9:30 AM

Match 12 - U23 Mens A vs Team Yellow, CAP 3, 9:30 AM

Match 13 - U19 Mens A vs Team Green, CAP 1, 9:30 AM

Ad

Rajan Bala Trophy 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

The matches will not be live-streamed on any of the online platforms.

Rajan Bala Trophy 2025: Full Squads

Team Red

Anand Bais, Bharat Rawat, Divyanshu Yadav, Gautam Dileep, Hariharan, Kiishaan Kumar S, Krishna Datt Pandey, Mohit Kale, Paras Santhosh Ratnaparke, Raj Nayak, Rajaram.S, S B Sai Chetan, Satish Jangir B, Senil Jasoliya, Shrikaran, Sunil Bishnoi, Thivagar.G, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, Vedant Bhardwaj

Ad

Team Yellow

Adil Ayub Tunda, Aditya Garhwal, Aditya Singh, Akash Anand Kargave, Akshay Sonkar, Aravindaraj A, Bhanu Anand, CH Vamsi Krishna, J Manikandan, Kushwah Ankit, M.Sivamurugan, MD Shafeequddin, Mohit Mittan, Naman Sharma, Nitesh Thakur, Omar Patni, Praveen Kumar Srinivasan, Premraj Rajavelu, Santosh Shinde, Shushruth Vs

Team Blue

Abin Mathew M, Aqib, D. Shabeer, Gajender Tanwar, Hitesh Patel, J Ashrit, Karan Kannan, Kiran Akash L, Logesh, R Vijai, Rajashekar Reddy, S Parameeshwaran, Sachin R, Santhosh Kumaran S, Shishir HR, Shivendra Singh, Sudarshan Singh, Thamarai Kannan

Ad

Team Green

Aman Khan, Ankit Sharma, Ashutosh Chaudhary, Ayudh Sharma, Desh Deepak Chauhan Jullian Jacob Edward, Kamaleeshwaran A, Karthikeyan J, Kushwanth Silora, Mayank Pandey, Puneet Tripathi, R Ragupathy, Raghav Goyal, Rishi Raut, Saie Sharan Y, Samarth Saxena, Sidak Gurvendar Singh, T Prathapraj, Ujwal S Gowda, Vaibhav Pratap Singh, Virendra Pratap Singh Chauhan, Sreeraj J R

U23 Mens A

Abinayan S, Akash Dev Kumar, GP Anish Vishagan, Karthiraja U, Nalla Ajay Kumar, Neel Chakravarty, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Nithiyananda R, Pravin R, Prithvi Khanna, Pt. Love Garg, Ragavan R, Rahul R, S Atchayan, Sai Hariram, Samar Khan, V Shashank, Vikas Kumar Gupta, Vikram Kumar, Vinay Rawat

Ad

U19 Mens A

Aahil Kachru, Abhishek Samuel, Abhishekgaur, Devsacheen Gk, Elampriyan, Haaris Maraicar, Kishan Yadav, N.E Nikesh, P Shailesh Vaithianathan, Paswan Sandeep, Prajankumar, Pranav, R.Jiviteshan, Sai Krishna N, Shiva Subash. N, Yash Chaprana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️