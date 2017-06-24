Rajasthan police apologises to Jasprit Bumrah

The 23-year-old was trolled by the police after his no-ball in the ICC Champions Trophy final.

Bumrah’s mistake proved to be costly as India lost by 180 runs

What’s the story?

Rajasthan police have apologised to Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the advertisement that was posted in a hoarding in Jaipur that took a dig at his no ball in the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. They took to Twitter to respond by saying that their only intention was to create “more awareness” of traffic ruled and not to hurt his “sentiments”.

After being notified about the advertisement, Bumrah took to social media and showcased his frustration at being made fun of after giving his best for India. He also added he won’t “make fun of the mistakes which you guys make” because he believes being human means you make mistakes.

Dear @jaspritbumrah93, our intent was not to hurt your sentiments or the sentiments of millions of cricket fans. — Traffic Police JPR (@traffic_jpr) June 23, 2017

.@jaspritbumrah93, we only intended to create more awareness about traffic rules. — Traffic Police JPR (@traffic_jpr) June 23, 2017

.@jaspritbumrah93, you are a youth icon & an inspiration for all of us. — Traffic Police JPR (@traffic_jpr) June 23, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Bumrah has had a history of overstepping and that resurfaced in the final of the Champions Trophy where he had Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman caught behind by MS Dhoni on 3 but it was a no-ball and he went on to score a match-winning 114 as India lost the match by 180 runs.

Following the no-ball, the fast bowler was unsurprisingly criticised but he felt that Rajasthan police took it a step too far with a picture of his no ball with a text accompanying it saying “Don’t cross the line. You know it can be costly.”

Details

After the advertisement, Bumrah unsurprisingly took to social media to speak about it.

@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country. pic.twitter.com/y0PU6v9uEc — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017

@traffic_jpr But don't worry I won't make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work .because I believe humans can make mistakes — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017

What’s next?

The first ODI between India and West Indies at Port of Spain was washed out, but the Indian team will be in the West Indies for a few more weeks as they complete their five-match ODI series and a solitary T20I. Bumrah has been rested for the limited-overs series but will look to feature in the limited-overs leg of the series against Sri Lanka in August by which time, he would have hope to current his no-ball problem.

Author’s Take

While it is true that Bumrah made a mistake in the final with the no-ball, it certainly doesn’t take away the good that he has done ever since he made his limited-overs debut for India. It wasn’t surprising to see the fast bowler to not take the sly dig lightly but it was nice of the police to clear the air and confirm that they meant no disrepect to whatever he has achieved for India.