Rajasthan Premier League 2023: How did the IPL Players fare in Qualifier 2?

Jodhpur Sunrisers bagged a convincing seven-wicket victory over Udaipur Lakecity Warriors in the second qualifier of Rajasthan Premier League to bag a spot in the grand finale.

Batting first, Udaipur Lakecity Warriors opener Kartik Sharma stood tall in the powerplay overs after losing his partner Aditya Garhwal for a golden duck.

Middle-order batters Samarpit Joshi, Rahul Tomar and Shahbaz Khan also played crucial knocks in the middle and death overs, helping their side in putting a total of 162/6 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Ravindra Khichar was the top bowler for Jodhpur as he picked three crucial wickets of Kartik Sharma, Rahul Tomar and Shahbaz Khan to keep the opposition on the back foot.

In the chase, Jodhpur lost their opener Dev Yadav for a golden duck. However, Abhijeet Tomar stood tall, scoring 82 runs off 53 balls. Batting at no.4, keeper-batter Bharat Sharma played a pivotal role with an unbeaten half-century to take his side over the line with 1.5 overs to spare.

With this comprehensive win, Jodhpur Sunrisers have set the epic final clash with Jaipur Indians on September 10, Sunday.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared in Qualifier 2 of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023.

Khaleel Ahmed (Udaipur Lakecity Warriors)

Khaleel Ahmed proved his worth, scalping two crucial wickets of Dev Yadav and Anshul Garhwal in his four-over spell, conceding 33 runs. However, other bowlers didn't give enough support to him, resulting in Udaipur's defeat in the knockout game.

Rahul Chahar (Jodhpur Sunrisers)

Image Credits: Rahul Chahar on X

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar bagged the big wicket of Arjit Gupta in the middle overs to turn the tide towards his team. In his four-over quota, Chahar ended on the expensive side, conceding 44 runs.