Rajasthan restricts Hyderabad at 160/8

IANS
NEWS
News
12   //    27 Apr 2019, 22:33 IST
IANS Image
Jaipur: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Manish Pandey in action during the 45th match of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on April 27, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Jaipur, April 27 (IANS) Some disciplined bowling by Rajasthan Royals helped them restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad at 160/8 in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Saturday.

Despite a valiant 75-run stand between opener David Warner (37 off 32) and Manish Pandey (61 off 36), no other Hyderabad batsman could rise to the occasion as Rajasthan bowlers jolted visitors at regular intervals after the duo's departure.

Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron and Oshane Thomas picked two wickets each for the home side.

Put to bat, Hyderabad openers Kane Williamson (13 off 14) and Warner started cautiously adding 27 runs in the initial three overs. Two runs later, Gopal came with the first blow as he clean bowled Williamson in the fourth over.

The Hyderabad skipper's fall saw Manish joining hands with Warner in the middle and the duo perfectly repaired the early damage, steering their side to 50-run mark in 5.5 overs. Both the batters continued to attack hosts' bowlers and kept the scoreboard ticking as visitors touched the three-digit mark in 11.3 overs.

Thomas came with a much needed breakthrough in the 13th over as he packed back a good-looking Warner, leaving Hyderabad at 103/2. Warner's fall saw the visiting team's middle-order collapse and they lost five wickets with the addition of just 34 runs in quick succession.

After Warner, Manish also departed soon and Vijay Shankar (8), Shakib Al Hasan (9), Deepak Hooda (0) and Wriddhiman Saha (5) failed to click, leaving Hyderabad at 137/7. Unbeaten Rashid Khan chipped in with 17 runs off eight balls down the order, one four and one six, as visitors reached a respectable total.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 130/8 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 61, David Warner 36; Jaydev Unadkat 2/26) vs Rajasthan Royals.

