Rajasthan Royals launch online coaching community

IANS
04 Apr 2019, 17:56 IST
Rajasthan Royals. (Photo: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals)

Jaipur, April 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals have launched their new coaching community on the Hive Learning platform. Through this community the Royals coaches and players will deliver the latest techniques, best practices and guidance to all those who aspire to join the cricket fraternity.

The RR Coaching Community will feature lessons and videos to learn from, as well as insights provided by the experienced members of the Rajasthan Royals team, including their head coach Paddy Upton, head of cricket Zubin Bharucha and the director of the UK-based Rajasthan Royals Academy - Sid Lahiri.

The learning community is available for cricket and coaching enthusiasts without any charge on the following website:

https://rajasthanroyals.hivelearning.com/rrcoachinghive/?utm_source=RRWebsite&utm_medium=RRPressRelease&utm_campaign=RRCoachingCommunity&utm_term=RR%20Coaching%20Community&utm_content=textlink

The RR coaching community has been created to cater to coaches and players all around the world with the help of videos, diagrams and conversations to help develop coaching sessions and for overall player development.

Ahead of the launch, Jake Lush McCrum, general manager, cricket operations for Rajasthan Royals said: "We are really excited to be launching the Rajasthan Royals Coaching Community on Hive. We have created this interactive community to further the global development of cricket. We hope that launching this innovative platform will help coaches all around the world give cricketing talent the best opportunity to succeed."

