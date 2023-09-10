Rajasthan T20 League 2023: Final, Jaipur Indians vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

Jaipur Indians will clash with Jodhpur Sunrisers in the summit clash of the 2023 Rajasthan Premier League on Monday, September 11.

Jaipur Indians clinched a nail-biting one-run victory against Jodhpur Sunrisers in qualifier one to secure the first spot in the final. Batting first, they posted 149, with captain Shubham Garhwal leading the way with a splendid 35-ball 64. The bowlers played a crucial role, with Manav Sutha taking three wickets at an economy of 4.75, ensuring they denied the last run to the opposition to become the first finalists.

Jodhpur Sunrisers clinched a spot in the final by defeating Udaipur Lake City Warriors by seven wickets in the second qualifier. The Warriors posted 162 runs on the board, but Jodhpur's Abhijit Tomar (82 off 53 balls) and Bharat Sharma (55 off 42 balls) guided them to the target with 11 balls to spare.

Jaipur Indians vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Match Details

Match: Jaipur Indians vs Jodhpur Sunrisers, Final

Date & Time: September 11, 2023, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Jaipur Indians vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Pitch Report

The stadium features a bowler-friendly pitch, conducive to both pace and spin and has larger boundaries than most Indian venues. Batters often require an adjustment period to adapt to the conditions before attacking confidently. Recent matches indicate that chasing is more favorable after winning the toss.

Jaipur Indians vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Weather Forecast:

Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching 92°F (33°C) and a slight chance of precipitation at 20%. The humidity stands at 68%, with winds blowing at 9 mph.

Jaipur Indians vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Probable Playing XIs

Jaipur Indians Team News

No major injury concerns

Jaipur Indians Probable Playing XI

Divya Gajraj, Sumit Godara, Mukul Choudhary (wk), Shubham Garhwal (c), Vishal Godara, Rohit Khichar, Arafat Khan, Manav Suthar, Tanmay Tiwari, Ashok Sharma, Soyeb Khan.

Jodhpur Sunrisers Team News

No major injury concerns

Jodhpur Sunrisers Probable Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar, Bharat Sharma (wk), Devesh Agarwal, Anshul Garhwal, Aniruddh Chauhan, Shubham Sharma, Dev Yadav, Rahul Chahar (c), Abhimanyu Lamba, Sangram Singh, Ravindra Khichar.

Jaipur Indians vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Match Prediction

It's a tough call between the two top teams of this year's tournament. Jaipur Indians, having finished at the top, are considered favorites for the finals. However, Jodhpur Sunrisers should not be underestimated, setting up an intense final showdown.

Prediction: Jaipur Indians is to win the Final.

Jaipur Indians vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema