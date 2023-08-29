Rajasthan T20 League 2023, Match 5, Jodhpur Sunrisers vs Udaipur Lake City Warriors Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, & Weather Forecast Details

Jodhpur Sunrisers will clash with Udaipur Lake City Warriors in Match 5 of the 2023 Rajasthan T-20 on Tuesday, August 29.

The inaugural Twenty20 competition, the Rajasthan Premier League 2023, kicked off on August 27 and will last till September 10. At Jodhpur's Barkatullah Khan Stadium, all games will be contested.

Both Jodhpur Sunrisers and Udaipur Lake City Warriors have played one match each in the Rajasthan Premier League 2023.

In the opening match of the tournament, Jodhpur Sunrisers went up against Jaipur Indians. After winning the toss, the Jaipur Indians decided to bowl first. They demonstrated a magnificent display of bowling which only allowed Jodhpur Sunrisers to score a disappointing 101 runs with their wickets falling in just nineteen overs.

Despite the lack of effort in batting, Bharat Sharma, the Sunrisers' wicketkeeper-batter performed exceptionally well with 51 runs in 38 balls. Nonetheless, this score wasn't enough to conquer the Jaipur Indians who chased down the target effortlessly in just twelve overs, without any loss of wickets, leading to their triumphant victory of ten wickets.

Putting their opponents to bat first, Udaipur Lake City Warriors faced off against Jaanbaz Kota Challengers in the tournament's second showdown. Impressing with their bowling performance, Udaipur's team restricted Jaanbaz's scoring to just 133 runs within 20 overs. Rajat Chapparwal managed to get the highest score with 40 off 32 balls from Jaanbaz.

To chase this score, Arijit Gupta led Udaipur with an impressive unbeaten knock of 65 in 45 balls, supported by Manender Narendra Singh's steady 35 in 31 balls. With Khaleel Ahmed taking two wickets and Pradhumn Parikh shining with four, the tone of victory was set in the first innings itself. Udaipur's captain has enough reason to be proud of the way they have kicked started the tournament.

Jodhpur Sunrisers vs Udaipur Lake City Warriors Match Details

Match: Jodhpur Sunrisers vs Udaipur Lake City Warriors, Match 5

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Jodhpur Sunrisers vs Udaipur Lake City Warriors Pitch Report

The Barkatullah Khan Stadium's track is better for hitters than it is for bowlers. On this surface, pacers are also expected to do well with some help from the pitch. In order to score runs, batters should try to play their shots freely as power-hitting is facilitated at this ground.

After winning the toss, teams are preferred to choose bowling first as all the matches that have happened so far have shown the result of chasing to be more favorable than defending totals.

Jodhpur Sunrisers vs Udaipur Lake City Warriors Weather Forecast

Expect partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday with a temperature of 33°C (91.4°F). There is a slight 10% chance of precipitation, while humidity is forecasted at 60%. Wind speeds are anticipated to be around 19 km/h.

Jodhpur Sunrisers vs Udaipur Lake City Warriors Probable Playing XIs

Jodhpur Sunrisers Team News

No major injury concerns

Jodhpur Sunrisers Probable Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar (c), Bharat Sharma (wk), Hemant Joshi, Devesh Agarwal, Aniruddh Chauhan, Anshul Garhwal, Ajayraj Singh, Shubham Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Abhimanyu Lamba, S Singh.

Udaipur Lake City Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns

Udaipur Lake City Warriors Probable Playing XI

Manender Narender Singh (wk), Yash Kothari, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Rahul Tomar, Sahil Dhiwan, Chandrapal Singh, Khaleel Ahmed (c), Ajay Dharnia, Pradhumn Parikh, Samarpit Joshi.

Jodhpur Sunrisers vs Udaipur Lake City Warriors Match Prediction

There is a common motto that goes around in cricket - “If you start well then you carry on that momentum ahead!” Therefore it’s quite likely that Udaipur Lake City Warriors will go into this upcoming fixture more confident than the Jodhpur Sunrisers.

Nevertheless, the Jodhpur Sunrisers will also be determined enough to register their first win in the tournament but as Udaipur already have a winning momentum with them, they are expected to be the favorites.

Prediction: Udaipur Lake City Warriors to win Match 5 of Rajasthan T-20 League 2023

Jodhpur Sunrisers vs Udaipur Lake City Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema