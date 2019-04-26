×
Rajasthan took big risk in getting me: Archer

IANS
NEWS
News
13   //    26 Apr 2019, 10:22 IST
IANS Image
Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer during a practice session at Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur on March 24, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) Jofra Archer, who will be leaving Rajasthan Royals to join the England camp for the upcoming World Cup, believes the franchise took a big risk in getting him in the team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he had no international experience.

Archer was by far the pick of the bowlers for the Royals in the ongoing IPL edition. He picked up 11 wickets in the 11 matches he played at an impressive economy rate of 6.76. In the last season as well, the West Indian had a really impressive outing as he had scalped 15 wickets in 10 matches he had played for the Royals.

On Thursday against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he performed with both bat and ball and helped Rajasthan to secure a three-wicket win at the Eden Gardens.

When he walked out to bat, Rajasthan required 53 off 28 balls. But Archer smashed a rapid 12-ball 27 not out and, along with the young Riyan Parag (47 off 31), and closed out a tense chase with four balls to spare.

Archer had earlier bowled well too, conceding just 28 runs from his four overs, although he didn't pick up a wicket. After the match, Archer said he was gutted to leave his team at this moment.

"I just wanted to get bat on ball in the last over. I am really gutted that I have to leave the boys. Moments like these make me cherish playing for Rajasthan Royals."

"I hope that we qualify for playoffs. We have a great bunch of guys here, anyone who will replace me will do a great job. I am grateful for Rajasthan for taking the chance on me as I have not played any international cricket. They took a very big risk for having me," he added.

The 24-year-old, who qualified to play for England only recently, hasn't been named in England's squad for the World Cup, but will still get a chance to stake his claim if he does well in his maiden England assignments, against Pakistan and Ireland.

Archer could likely make his England debut in the only ODI against Ireland in Dublin on May 3.

