Rajeev Shukla is a strong contender for BCCI Vice President post

Rajeev Shukla set for another top BCCI role?

One cannot keep Rajeev Shukla away from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the former Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman could be in the fray to become the next vice-president in place of Mahim Verma, who resigned from the post to manage Uttarakhand cricket association, a source told Sportskeeda on Saturday.

As per the BCCI rules, the vacant vice-president position has to be filled up within 45 days through a special general meeting, but that won't be possible as the country is in lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"Shukla's name is at the top of the list," a source close to the development said.

Sources said that Shukla, who was in the fray for BCCI VP when the Sourav Ganguly-led team took over from the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrator last October, missed out because he was holding the post of IPL chairman.

Rajeev Shukla missed BCCI VP post due to IPL role

The BCCI election officials held the IPL chairman's post as equal to being an office-bearer. It was revealed that Shukla's logic was that his post in his association with the Uttar Pradesh was over a long time and he had served the three-year cooling-off period.

Now that Shukla is eligible to be in Verma's post, some of the members of BCCI are certain that Shukla could be the next man in.

However, there is also a section in BCCI who believes that no candidate could be in the fray till the Apex Court hears the case again. As per the plea submitted by BCCI, the board wants the cooling-off period to kick in only after the individual has finished two terms (six years) at the board and its affiliated unit separately.

"Even otherwise, Shukla is eligible to become the BCCI VP, " a BCCI official said.

Meanwhile, Shukla has spent the three-year cooling-off after serving as IPL chairman. Sources said that Shukla still had eight months then to complete a three-year cooling off from IPL post when Ganguly and Co. took over BCCI. Sources also said that Shukla was also on a good wicket when Arun Jaitley was the de-facto boss of the board and also had a chance to head BCCI till the cooling-off clause restricted his candidature.