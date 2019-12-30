Rajshahi Royals vs Rangpur Rangers: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Andre Russell will lead Rajshahi Royals

The final Bangladesh Premier League match of this decade will feature a battle between the Rajshahi Royals and the Rangpur Rangers. Both the teams endured contrasting fortunes on 30th of December as the Royals succumbed to a 74-run loss against Dhaka Platoon while Rangpur defeated Sylhet Thunder by 7 wickets.

However, on the points table, the Royals hold a better position than their rivals. They sit fourth with 5 wins in 7 games whereas the Rangers have won only two of their 7 matches thus far in the tournament.

In the last five matches between the two teams, the Royals have emerged victorious thrice which even includes the previous encounter between the two sides. Hence, they will enter the match as the favorites.

Talking about the players to watch out for, all eyes will be on Rajshahi's captain, Andre Russell. The West Indian all-rounder will look to bring his team back to winning ways. Besides, he will expect the duo of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Irfan to use their T20 cricket experience to the fullest.

For the opposition, the fans would pin their hopes on Cameron Delport as the South African star comes into the game in a rich vein of form, having played a whirlwind knock of 63 runs against Sylhet Thunder. Also, Mustafizur Rahman took 3 wickets in the last game, meaning that he would be the bowler to watch out for in this contest.

Here are all the telecast details for match 28 of the BPL 2019-20.

Rajshahi Royals vs Rangpur Rangers venue, date and start time

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Date: 31st December 2019

Time: 6:30 pm (Local Time); 6:00 pm IST

Advertisement

How, when and where to watch?

DSport: India

FanCode: Online streaming in India

Fox Sports: Australia

Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh

GEO TV: Pakistan

Hotstar: Online streaming in United States and Canada

Flow Sports: Caribbean regions

RTA: Afghanistan

BT Sport: United Kingdom

Eleven Sports: Italy

Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World

Squads

Rajshahi Royals

Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Abu Jayed, Farhad Reza, Ravi Bopara, Hazratullah Zazai, Taijul Islam, Alok Kapali, Kamrul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam.

Rangpur Rangers

Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Arafat Sunny, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Nabi, Shai Hope, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Fazle Rabbi, Nadif Chowdhury, Lewis Gregory, Cameron Delport, Sanjit Saha.