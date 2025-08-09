Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 heartwarming posts of star Indian cricketers ft. Shreyas Iyer

The life of an Indian cricketer is not an easy one. With matches being played regularly, an international Indian cricketer seldom gets an opportunity to celebrate festivals during his playing days.Raksha Bandhan is a festival that every brother-sister duo eagerly anticipates. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2025, here is a look at five heartwarming posts of Indian cricketers on social media.#1 Shreyas IyerThe Indian star in white-ball cricket posted a simple message on Instagram for his sister Shresta Iyer as follows:&quot;Happy Rakshadhan&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Iyer is going from strength to strength, especially in the ODI format, his sister, Shresta Iyer, is a professional choreographer. She recently made her Bollywood debut by giving an impressive dance performance in Agreement Karle from the movie Sarkari Bacch.Iyer's simple but warm post, along with a picture of his sister, reflects the bond between the siblings.#2 Suryakumar YadavThe Indian skipper in the T20I format also posted five pictures with his sister, Dinal Yadav, on Instagram. His post stated as under:&quot;The last picture sums up our relationship. Happy Rakshabandhan.&quot;While the first four pictures relate to Dinal tying a rakhi to her brother, the last picture is the one in which the siblings seem to be having fun on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.For the record, Dinal Yadav is a visual merchandising planner at the Estee Lauder Companies.Suryakumar Yadav is expected to lead India in the Asia Cup to be held in the UAE next month. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#3 Deepak ChaharDeepak Chahar posted a picture with his sister, Malti Chahar, on Instagram with a witty caption. He posted as follows:&quot;Lootere bhe kuch or lootey Jane wale bhi khush. Only happens on Rakhi day..&quot;Chahar, in his cheeky post, refers to the gifts he showers upon his sister on Rakhi day. The bond between the siblings is reflected in the picture. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMalti Chahar is a Mumbai-based actor, model, and content creator. She has a huge fan following on Instagram.#4 Rinku SinghRinku Singh has made a name for himself as a finisher in the shortest format. He is a regular in the Indian T20I team and an integral member of the Indian lineup. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Rinku's sister Neha Singh posted 11 pictures, with the cricketer showing her bond with her brother.Neha is a student and a content creator, and has a fan base on Instagram.Rinku will be a part of the Indian team in the Asia Cup next month.#5 Akash DeepThe Indian pacer was one of the bright spots for Team India in the recently concluded tour of England. He picked up 10 wickets in the second Test at Edgbaston and had dedicated the said performance to his sister Akhand Jyoti.After picking up the said 10 wickets, the pacer revealed that his sister was diagnosed with cancer two months prior and her well-being was always on his mind.He posted six pictures on Instagram as under along with the following caption:&quot;Because of you, I never fight alone. Happy Raksha Bandhan.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the pictures, Akash Deep is showering his love on his sisters, and the bond between them is indeed heartwarming.