Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 heartwarming posts of star Indian cricketers ft. Shreyas Iyer

By Meit Sampat
Published Aug 09, 2025 19:16 IST
India v Australia: Final - ICC Men
Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav have posted on Instagram, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2025 Source: Getty

The life of an Indian cricketer is not an easy one. With matches being played regularly, an international Indian cricketer seldom gets an opportunity to celebrate festivals during his playing days.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that every brother-sister duo eagerly anticipates. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2025, here is a look at five heartwarming posts of Indian cricketers on social media.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

The Indian star in white-ball cricket posted a simple message on Instagram for his sister Shresta Iyer as follows:

"Happy Rakshadhan"
While Iyer is going from strength to strength, especially in the ODI format, his sister, Shresta Iyer, is a professional choreographer. She recently made her Bollywood debut by giving an impressive dance performance in Agreement Karle from the movie Sarkari Bacch.

Iyer's simple but warm post, along with a picture of his sister, reflects the bond between the siblings.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

The Indian skipper in the T20I format also posted five pictures with his sister, Dinal Yadav, on Instagram. His post stated as under:

"The last picture sums up our relationship. Happy Rakshabandhan."

While the first four pictures relate to Dinal tying a rakhi to her brother, the last picture is the one in which the siblings seem to be having fun on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

For the record, Dinal Yadav is a visual merchandising planner at the Estee Lauder Companies.

Suryakumar Yadav is expected to lead India in the Asia Cup to be held in the UAE next month.

#3 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar posted a picture with his sister, Malti Chahar, on Instagram with a witty caption. He posted as follows:

"Lootere bhe kuch or lootey Jane wale bhi khush. Only happens on Rakhi day.."

Chahar, in his cheeky post, refers to the gifts he showers upon his sister on Rakhi day. The bond between the siblings is reflected in the picture.

Malti Chahar is a Mumbai-based actor, model, and content creator. She has a huge fan following on Instagram.

#4 Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh has made a name for himself as a finisher in the shortest format. He is a regular in the Indian T20I team and an integral member of the Indian lineup.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Rinku's sister Neha Singh posted 11 pictures, with the cricketer showing her bond with her brother.

Neha is a student and a content creator, and has a fan base on Instagram.

Rinku will be a part of the Indian team in the Asia Cup next month.

#5 Akash Deep

The Indian pacer was one of the bright spots for Team India in the recently concluded tour of England. He picked up 10 wickets in the second Test at Edgbaston and had dedicated the said performance to his sister Akhand Jyoti.

After picking up the said 10 wickets, the pacer revealed that his sister was diagnosed with cancer two months prior and her well-being was always on his mind.

He posted six pictures on Instagram as under along with the following caption:

"Because of you, I never fight alone. Happy Raksha Bandhan."

In the pictures, Akash Deep is showering his love on his sisters, and the bond between them is indeed heartwarming.

Meit Sampat

Meit Sampat

Meit is a cricket journalist who has been writing for Sportskeeda since over eight years, writing listicles.

A passionate fan of Team India, Cricket has a special place in his heart owing to the way the sport has continued to evolve over the years. He is also thrilled by the competitiveness on display across all formats in the sport. His favorite cricketer is Sachin Tendulkar and reckons that his childhood idol's dominance over world-class bowlers in the 1990s speaks volumes about his skills and achievements.

Meit has had the privilege of interviewing Indian speedster Ishant Sharma and India Women's legend Mithali Raj so far in his professional career.

If he ever laid his hands on a time machine, Meit would love to witness the 2023 ICC World Cup final between India and Australia and believes that ODIs should never be completely replaced by T20Is owing to the format's popularity.

When not working, he likes to read and travel.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
