Ramiz Raja claims PSL 2020 unearthed some of Pakistan's best batting talent over the years

  • Ramiz Raja singled out four batsmen who he felt can be match-winners for Pakistan in the near future.
  • PSL 2020 was called off ahead of the knockout stages owing to the coronavirus threat.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 20 Mar 2020, 08:25 IST

Haider Ali
Haider Ali

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has come out in praise of the talent pool that was on showcase during PSL 2020 and feels that the country might have finally earmarked some exciting young batsmen for the future.

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League, which commenced on February 20th had to be called off just a few hours ahead of the semifinal clashes owing to the coronavirus threat. However, Raja feels that the tournament did produce some of the best talents over the years.

"Finally, after four years, we have landed some exciting batting talent. I feel that we have managed to unearth some breakthrough players who can do well for Pakistan if they are worked with and taken care of."

Raja also singled on a few names who he feels were in promising form right through the competition, such as Azam Khan (Quetta Gladiators), Haider Ali (Peshawar Zalmi) and the Multan Sultans' duo of Zeeshan Ashraf and Khushdil Shah.

The cricketer-turned-commentator lavished praise on Haider Ali, who Raja feels is as talented as Virat Kohli or Babar Azam.

"Kohli and Azam play conventional shots and are match-winners. Haider has the same level of talent and can use the templates of these two big players to gain confidence and consistency."

Raja also claimed that the pacers poured their heart and soul into winning matches for their sides and that watching five to six bowlers clock 146-147kph in the tournament is a great boost for Pakistan cricket.

"From hard length ball to a yorker and from slow bouncer to a hard bouncer they possess all varieties. We saw a high velocity, high voltage fast bowling in PSL. These bowlers used variations according to the requirement of the situation. This shows that Pakistan’s future in fast bowling is fully perfect and filled.”

The 57-year-old, who played 57 Test matches and 198 ODI matches for Pakistan also shared his thoughts on how the fans brought all the fervour to PSL 2020.

"PSL 2020 received a fantastic response from fans in Pakistan. The fans manifested into the voice of the tournament and added colour to the celebrations.
Published 20 Mar 2020, 08:25 IST
PSL 2020 Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2020 Teams & Squads
