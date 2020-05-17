Ramiz Raja picks six Indian cricket team captains in his all-time India-Pakistan ODI XI

Ramiz Raja picked six Indian cricket team captains in his combined XI

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja picked a star-studded all-time India-Pakistan ODI XI, which features nine former captains, including Sachin Tendulkar. Interestingly, Anil Kumble is the only Indian bowler who found a place in Raja's team.

In a Facebook live video chat on Sony Ten Pit Stop with former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar, Raza listed his dream combined playing XI. While listing the names, Raja revealed how his son's suggestions had a huge say in reducing the pressures of choosing only XI players from a pool of giant players.

According to his son, the plan of picking some of the legendary Indian batsmen along with the best Pakistan bowlers was an easier way to assemble a balanced and formidable playing XI.

2011 WC winning Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni

Ramiz Raja said:

“I briefly discussed this with my son. It’s a massive situation to be in, how to assemble a star cast of some giants of the game. But he said no it’s very simple, you have Pakistan bowlers and Indian batsmen in the line-up and you get a fantastic India-Pakistan XI. ”

The talented pool of XI players starts with Indian cricket team players Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar at the top of the order, followed by the current Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli at number three. Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and 2011 WC winning captain MS Dhoni complete the middle-order with being Dhoni handed the wicket-keeping responsibilities as well.

Like I always say, chase your dreams because dreams do come true, and this was one of those moments in my life when it happened. pic.twitter.com/oNWKsYr6sw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2017

With the Indian batsman taking centre-stage, Raja went with the of 1992 WC-winning captain Imran Khan as his premier all-rounder along with the tried and tested swing-bowling pair of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. Saqlain Mushtaq and Anil Kumble were paired together to form a lethal spin-bowling duo.

Ramiz Raja went with Imran Khan as captain despite having another WC winner in the form of former Indian captain MS Dhoni

Six Indian cricket team captains in Raja’s Ind-Pak ODI XI

Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni (WK), Imran Khan (C), Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Anil Kumble, Saqlain Mushtaq.