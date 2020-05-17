×
Create
Notifications
Advertisement

Ramiz Raja picks six Indian cricket team captains in his all-time India-Pakistan ODI XI

  • Raja went with 1992 WC hero Imran Khan as captain despite having 2011 WC winning Indian captain MS Dhoni in his arsenal.
  • Anil Kumble is the only Indian bowler who found a place in Raja's team.
Aakash Arya
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 17 May 2020, 15:37 IST

Ramiz Raja picked six Indian cricket team captains in his combined XI
Ramiz Raja picked six Indian cricket team captains in his combined XI

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja picked a star-studded all-time India-Pakistan ODI XI, which features nine former captains, including Sachin Tendulkar. Interestingly, Anil Kumble is the only Indian bowler who found a place in Raja's team.

In a Facebook live video chat on Sony Ten Pit Stop with former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar, Raza listed his dream combined playing XI. While listing the names, Raja revealed how his son's suggestions had a huge say in reducing the pressures of choosing only XI players from a pool of giant players.

According to his son, the plan of picking some of the legendary Indian batsmen along with the best Pakistan bowlers was an easier way to assemble a balanced and formidable playing XI.

2011 WC winning Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni
2011 WC winning Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni

Ramiz Raja said:


“I briefly discussed this with my son. It’s a massive situation to be in, how to assemble a star cast of some giants of the game. But he said no it’s very simple, you have Pakistan bowlers and Indian batsmen in the line-up and you get a fantastic India-Pakistan XI. ” 

The talented pool of XI players starts with Indian cricket team players Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar at the top of the order, followed by the current Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli at number three. Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and 2011 WC winning captain MS Dhoni complete the middle-order with being Dhoni handed the wicket-keeping responsibilities as well.

With the Indian batsman taking centre-stage, Raja went with the of 1992 WC-winning captain Imran Khan as his premier all-rounder along with the tried and tested swing-bowling pair of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. Saqlain Mushtaq and Anil Kumble were paired together to form a lethal spin-bowling duo.

Advertisement
Ramiz Raja went with Imran Khan as captain despite having another WC winner in the form of former Indian captain MS Dhoni
Ramiz Raja went with Imran Khan as captain despite having another WC winner in the form of former Indian captain MS Dhoni

Six Indian cricket team captains in Raja’s Ind-Pak ODI XI

Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni (WK), Imran Khan (C), Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Anil Kumble, Saqlain Mushtaq.


Published 17 May 2020, 15:37 IST
Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Imran Khan
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
7th Place Playoff | Today
TD 145/1 (10 ov)
IS 102/3 (10 ov)
Taiwan Daredevils won by 43 runs.
TD VS IS live score
Final | Today
TBA 100/9 (10 ov)
TBA 105/2 (8 ov)
PCCT United won by 8 wickets
TBA VS TBA live score
Semifinal 2 | Today
TR 108/5 (10 ov)
FCC 109/2 (8.1 ov)
FCC Formosans won by 8 wickets
TR VS FCC live score
Super League Group A Pool 1 Qualifier 3 | Yesterday
HT 89/7 (10 ov)
TD 82/3 (10 ov)
Hsinchu Titans won by 7 runs.
HT VS TD live score
Semifinal 1 | Today
TI 49/10 (9.5 ov)
PU 52/3 (7.1 ov)
PCCT United won by 7 wickets
TI VS PU live score
5th Place Playoff | Yesterday
CS *69/7 (9 ov)
HT
No Result
CS VS HT live score
Semi Qualifier | Yesterday
TI 90/6 (10 ov)
FCC *86/4 (10 ov)
TCA Indians won by 4 runs
TI VS FCC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Taipei T10 League 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी