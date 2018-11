Ranji Report Round 2 Day 3: Uttarakhand, Sikkim register wins

Ravindra Jadeja with the bat

The third day saw Uttarakhand registering their second win of the tournament beating Manipur by 8 wickets. Also, Sikkim registered a big win over Nagaland to register their 2nd win.

Ravindra Jadeja continued his superb form remaining not out on 178. In the second innings, Jadeja took 3 wickets.

Elite Group A

Baroda versus Maharashtra ( Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara)

Starting the 3rd day on 253 for 8, Maharashtra were bowled out for 268. In their 2nd innings, Baroda ended the day on 367 for 3.

Baroda 322 for 10 in 83.4 overs ( Yusuf Pathan 99, Swapnil Singh 79, Bachhav 4/81) and 367 for 3 in 77 overs ( Solanki 156*, Deepak Hooda 96*, Devdhar 91, Fallah 1/49) lead Maharashtra 268 in 89.2 overs ( Shaikh 65, Khurana 56, Sanklecha 36*, Swapnil Singh 5/78) by 421 runs.

Gujarat versus Chhattisgarh ( Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, Valsad)

Starting the 3rd day on 53 for 2, Chhattisgarh ended the day on 366 for 7 with 3 wickets remaining.

Chhattisgarh 366 for 7 in 109 overs ( Vishal Kushwah 117*, Harpreet Singh 110, Nagwaswalla 3/66) Chintan Gaja 1/60, Rush Kalaria 1/76) trail Gujarat 538 for 7 declared in 146 overs ( Manprit Juneja 107, Dhurv Raval 116*, Piyush Chawla 61, Chintan Gaja 59*, Vishal Kushwah 3/92 , Sumit Ruikar 1/124) by 172 runs.

Saurashtra versus Railways (SCA Stadium, Rajkot)

Ravindra Jadeja was stranded on 178. Saurashtra was bowled out for 348. In their second innings, Railways ended the third day on 278 for 8.

Railways 200 in 64 overs (Mahesh Rawat 46, Pratham Singh 45, Ravindra Jadeja 4/58, Makvana 3/55) 278 for 8 in 95 overs ( Harsh Tyagi 73*, Pratham Singh 30, D Jadeja 4/79, Ravindra Jadeja 3/104) lead Saurashtra 348 in 118.3 overs ( Ravindra Jadeja 178, Makvana 62, Jaydev Shah 25, Anureet Singh 2/27, Avinash Yadav 3/95, Harsh Tyagi 3/78) by 130 runs.

Vidarbha versus Karnataka (VCA Stadium, Nagpur)

On the back of brilliant centuries by Dega Nischal and Sharath, Karnataka scored 378 runs. In their second innings, Vidarbha ended day 3 on 72 for 2.

Vidarbha 307 in 102.2 overs ( Ganesh Satish 57, Wasim Jaffer 41, Wagh 57, Wakhare 35*, Mithun 3/53, Jagadeesha Suchith 4/33) and 72 for 2 in 28 overs ( Ganesh Satish 24*, Wasim Jaffer 21*, J Suchith 1/18) lead Karnataka 378 in 134 overs ( Dega Nischal 113, Sharath 103, Aditya Sarwate 5/91, Akshay Wakhare 2/93) by 1 run.

Elite Group B

Bengal versus Madhya Pradesh (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

It was a good day of cricket as Madhya Pradesh ended the 3rd day on 254 for 5.

Madhya Pradesh 254 for 5 in 86 overs ( Naman Ojha 74, Patidar 49, Dinda 2/42) trail Bengal 510 for 9 declare in 149.3 overs ( Manoj Tiwary 201*, Ghosh 100, Easwaran 86, Shubham Sharma 5/59, Kuldeep Sen 1/46, Avesh Khan 1/49) by 256 runs.

Delhi versus Himachal Pradesh ( Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi)

Himachal Pradesh could add just 8 runs to be bowled out for 224. In their second innings, Delhi declared on 281 for 4. Chasing the massive target of 376 runs to win, Himachal Pradesh ended day 3 on 44 for 1.

Himachal Pradesh 224 in 64.3 overs ( Rishi Dhawan 64, Ekant Sen 46, Pankaj Jaiswal 23*, Mayank Dagar 21*, Varun Sood 4/53, Ishant Sharma 2/40 ) and 44 for 1 in 19 overs ( Khanduri 22*, Bains 16*, Ishant Sharma 1/14) trail Delhi 317 in 92.5 overs ( Dhruv Shorey 88, Hiten Dalal 79, Mayank Dagar 3/57 , Gurvinder Singh 2/57, Jaiswal 3/56 ) and 281 for 4 in 67 overs ( Shorey 106*, Gambhir 49, Mayank Dagar 3/70)

Himachal Pradesh requires 332 runs to win.

Kerala versus Andhra Pradesh ( St. Xavier’s College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram)

Kerala, beginning the day on 227 for 1, were bowled out for 328 in the first innings. In their second innings, Andhra Pradesh is struggling at 102 for 8.

Andhra Pradesh 254 in 99.4 overs (Ricky Bhui 109, Shiv Charan Singh 45, KC Akshay 4/64, Basil Thampi 3/50) and 102 for 8 in 46 overs ( Ricky Bhui 30*, Jalaj Saxena 7/44) lead Kerala 328 in 119.2 overs ( Jalaj Saxena 133, Arun Karthik 56, Rohan Prem 34*, Shoaib Md Khan 3/89, G Manish 3/81) by 28 runs.

Tamil Nadu versus Hyderabad ( Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

Hyderabad declared their first innings on 565 for 8. In reply, Tamil Nadu ended on 163 for 2.

Tamil Nadu 163 for 2 in 79 overs ( Mukund 101*, Indrajith 24*, CV Milind 2/19) trail Hyderabad 565 for 8 in 186 overs ( Akshath 250, Sandeep 130, Sairam 42, M Mohammed 3/102, Vignesh 3/102) by 402 runs.

Elite Group C

Goa versus Jammu and Kashmir (Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim)

Goa declared their first innings on 468 for 9. In reply, Jammu and Kashmir made 246 for 7.

Jammu and Kashmir 246 for 7 in 80 overs ( Khajuria 53, Irfan Pathan 42*, A Desai 2/23, LA Garg 2/77) trail Goa 468 for 9 in 188.5 overs (Kauthankar 130*, Amonkar 73, Kamat 57, Amit Verma 71, Pandrekar 38, Umar Nazir Mir 3/109, Irfan Pathan 3/69) by 222 runs.

Tripura versus Assam (Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala)

Assam have put themselves on a strong position on day 3. Starting the day on 5 for 0, they declared their innings on 239 for 6. Chasing the massive target of 428, Tripura have lost 4 wickets for 68 runs.

Tripura 139 in 53.3 overs ( Pratyush Singh 47, Ninad Kadam 28, Arup Das 5/ 42, Mukhtar Hussain 4/43) and 68 for 4 in 27.3 overs ( SK Patel 20, RL Mali 2/30) Assam 328 in 104.4 overs ( Aziz 88, Rishav Das 70, AS Sinha 59, AK Sarkar 5/107 ) and 239 for 6 in 57 over ( Riyan Parag 80, Rishav Das 38, Sibsankar Roy 39, Harmeet Singh 2/57)

Tripura require 360 runs to win.

Odisha versus Uttar Pradesh (KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar)

Starting the 3rd day on 361 for 6, Uttar Pradesh made 437 runs in their first innings. Odisha have ended the 3rd day on 180 for 7 just trailing by 1 run.

Odisha 256 in 68.1 overs ( Senapati 87, Lenka 46, Poddar 39, Rajpoot 3/61, Dayal 3/62) and 180 for 7 in 63.4 overs ( Senapati 42, Pattnaik 46, Shivam Mavi 3/43, Rajpoot 3/48) trail Uttar Pradesh 437 in 130. 4 overs ( Akashdeep Nath 159, Rinku Singh 72, Priyam Garg 59, Shivam Mavi 34, Basant Mohanty 6/62, Mohammad Saif 28, Kaushik 18*, ) by 1 run.

Rajasthan versus Services ( Sawai Man Stadium, Jaipur)

Thanks to Rahul Singh's 107, Services were bowled out for 264 runs in the second innings. Chasing the target of 357 runs to win, Rajasthan ended the 3rd day on 95 for 0.

Rajasthan 136 in 56.1 overs ( Chetan Bist 46, Lomror 28, S Pandey 5/58, Pathania 3/47) and 95 for 0 in 45 overs ( Gautam 53*, Bist 39*) Services 228 in 64.5 overs ( Anushal Gupta 54, Vikas Hathwala 49, Aniket Choudhary 3/59, TM UL- Haq 4/61) and 264 in ( Rahul Singh 107, Rajat Palliwal 32*, Aniket Choudhary 2/37, TM UL Haq 2/37)

Rajasthan require 262 runs to win.

Plate Group

Mizoram versus Arunachal Pradesh ( Jorhat Stadium, Johrat)

The 3rd day between Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh ended with Mizoram at 244 for 2, chasing a massive target of 410 runs to win.

Mizoram 142 in 43.2 overs ( Akhil Rajput 57, Kshitiz Sharma 4/31, Subhash Sharma 2/21, Doria 4/26) and 244 for 2 in 59 overs ( Akhil Rajput 124, Taruwar Kohli 85*, T Doria 1/48) Arunachal Pradesh 220 in 66.2 overs ( Akhilesh Sahani 65, Kshitiz Sharma 49, Yangfo 48, Taruwar Kohli 3/62, Abdul Khadir 3/66) and 331 in 96 overs ( Yangfo 58, Obi 80, Khadir 3/81,Ralte 2/59)

Mizoram requires 166 runs to win.

Puducherry versus Meghalaya (Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry)

Meghalaya made a great effort in the first innings to score 326. In their second innings, Puducherry have made 95 for 4.

Puducherry 389 in 127.3 overs ( Paras Dogra 101, Nayar 57, D Rohit 138, Gurinder Singh 4/106, Lakhan Singh 2/103) and 95 for 4 in 29.5 overs ( Marimuthu 47, Gurinder Singh 4/29) lead Meghalaya 326 in 112 overs ( Puneet Bisht 58, Yogesh Nagar 141*, Pankaj Singh 6/39) by 158 runs.

Uttarakhand versus Manipur (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Dehradun, Uttarakhand)

Manipur started the 3rd day on 143 for 1. Uttarakhand bowled out Manipur for 185 runs. Chasing the target of 95 runs to win, the hosts won the match by 8 wickets.

Uttarakhand 228 in 73.1 overs ( Rajat Bhatia 61, , Vaibhav Singh 54, Karn Veer Kaushal 45, TK Singh 4/50 , Konthoujam 4/68) and 99 for 2 in 17.5 overs ( VA Saxena 32*, TK Singh 1/10) beat Manipur 137 in 42 overs ( Yashpal Singh 38, PP Singh 32, Dhopola 7/50) and 185 in 74.4 overs ( Lakhan Rawat 82, Prafullomani Singh 30, KP Singh 23, Deepak Dhapola 5/46, Sunny Rana 5/46) by 8 wickets.

Uttarakhand 6, Manipur 0.

Nagaland versus Sikkim (Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur)

Starting the 3rd day on 97 for 5, Nagaland played good cricket before being bowled out for 273 runs in the second innings. Sikkim chased the target of 79 runs easily.

Sikkim 374 in 82.5 overs ( Milind Kumar 224, Bipul Sharma 90, Pawan Suyal 7/108) and 81 for 1 in 25.4 overs ( Lamichaney 33*, Faizan Khan 27, Pawan Suyal 1/33) beat Nagaland 179 in 52.5 overs ( R Jonathan 86, Ishwar Chaudhary 4/65, Bipul Sharma 3/46) 273 in 95 overs ( KB Pawan 134, Lemtur 61, Bipul Sharma 3/67, Ishwar Chaudhary 5/70) by 9 wickets.

Sikkim 6, Nagaland 0.