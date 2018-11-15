Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 2, Day 4: Rajasthan, Kerala, Saurashtra and Assam register wins on the final day

Ravindra Jadeja took his team home with the bat

The fourth and final day saw Uttar Pradesh beating Odisha by 10 wickets to gain a bonus point. In Group B, Kerala defeated Andhra Pradesh by 9 wickets to pick 6 points. Assam defeated Tripura by 211 runs to register their first win of the tournament. Saurashtra defeated Railways in a tense three-wicket win.

The matches between Puducherry and Meghalaya ended in a draw. The match between Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh also ended in a draw.

Rajasthan chased down the target of 357 runs to beat Services. Of the 17 matches played in round 2, 8 matches resulted in outright wins.

Elite Group A

Baroda vs Maharashtra (Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara)

The match between Baroda and Maharashtra ended in a draw. Resuming the final day on 367 for 3, Baroda declared their innings at the score of 410 for 5. Chasing a massive target of 464 runs, Maharashtra were 217 for 2 when the match ended.

Baroda 322 for 10 in 83.4 overs (Yusuf Pathan 99, Swapnil Singh 79, Bachhav 4/81) and 410 for 5 in 82.4 overs (Solanki 175, Deepak Hooda 96, Devdhar 91, Fallah 1/49, Palkar 2/67) drew Maharashtra 268 in 89.2 overs (Shaikh 65, Khurana 56, Sanklecha 36*, Swapnil Singh 5/78) and 217 for 2 in 67 overs (Gaikwad 118*, Ankeet Bawne 40, Swapnil Singh 2/59)

Gujarat vs Chhattisgarh (Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, Valsad)

The match between Gujarat and Chhattisgarh ended in a draw. Chhattisgarh began the fourth day on 366 for 7 and were bowled out for 420. In their second innings, Gujarat were in a tricky situation at 167 for 5 when the play ended.

Gujarat 538 for 7 declared in 146 overs (Manprit Juneja 107, Dhurv Raval 116*, Piyush Chawla 61, Chintan Gaja 59*, Vishal Kushwah 3/92, Sumit Ruikar 1/124) and 167 for 5 in 52.4 overs (Manprit Juneja 50*, Panchal 50*, Pankaj Kumar Rao 2/31, Shivendra Singh 2/54) drew Chhattisgarh 420 in 127.3 overs (Vishal Kushwah 159, Harpreet Singh 110, Nagwaswalla 4/66, Siddarth Desai 2/86 Chintan Gaja 1/60, Rush Kalaria 1/82)

Saurashtra versus Railways (SCA Stadium, Rajkot)

Starting the fourth and final day on 278 for 8, Railways were bowled out for 331. Chasing the target of 184 runs to win, Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show. He played an undefeated inning of 48 runs to guide Saurashtra to a three wicket.

Saurashtra 348 in 118.3 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 178, Makvana 62, Jaydev Shah 25, Anureet Singh 2/27, Avinash Yadav 3/95, Harsh Tyagi 3/78) and 186 for 7 in 49 overs ( Sheldon Jackson 54, Ravindra Jadeja 48*, Avinash Yadav 5/88) beat Railways 200 in 64 overs (Mahesh Rawat 46, Pratham Singh 45, Ravindra Jadeja 4/58, Makvana 3/55) and 331 in 119.4 overs (Harsh Tyagi 93, Anureet Singh 44, Pratham Singh 30, D Jadeja 5/95, Ravindra Jadeja 3/123) by 3 wickets

Vidarbha versus Karnataka (VCA Stadium, Nagpur)

Starting the fourth and final day on 72 for 2, Vidarbha were bowled out for 228 runs. Chasing 158 to win, Karnataka were tottering at 76 for 6 when the match ended.

Karnataka 378 in 134 overs ( Dega Nischal 113, Sharath 103, Aditya Sarwate 5/91, Akshay Wakhare 2/93) and 76 for 6 in 33 overs (Ravikumar Samarth 30, Sarwate 4/24, Lalit Yadav 2/12) drew Vidarbha 307 in 102.2 overs (Ganesh Satish 57, Wasim Jaffer 41, Wagh 57, Wakhare 35*, Mithun 3/53, Jagadeesha Suchith 4/33) and 228 in 86.1 overs (Ganesh Satish 79, Wasim Jaffer 34,Wankadhe 51, J Suchith 5/70)

Elite Group B

Bengal versus Madhya Pradesh (Eden Garden’s, Kolkata)

The match between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh ended in a draw. Starting the final day on 254 for 5, Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 335. After being asked to follow on, Madhya Pradesh were comfortably placed at 240 for 3 when the match ended.

Bengal 510 for 9 declared in 149.3 overs (Manoj Tiwary 201*, Ghosh 100, Easwaran 86, Shubham Sharma 5/59, Kuldeep Sen 1/46, Avesh Khan 1/49) drew Madhya Pradesh 335 in 105.5 overs (Naman Ojha 74, Patidar 49, Yash Dubey 38, Dinda 4/78, Majumdar 3/38) and and 240 for 3 in 68.2 overs (Aryaman Birla 113, Shubham Sharma 100*, Majumdar 2/60)

Delhi versus Himachal Pradesh (Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi)

Starting the final day on 44 for 1, Himachal Pradesh batsmen showed their class and ended the day at 266 for the loss of 5 wickets.

Delhi 317 in 92.5 overs (Dhruv Shorey 88, Hiten Dalal 79, Mayank Dagar 3/57 , Gurvinder Singh 2/57, Jaiswal 3/56 ) and 281 for 4 in 67 overs (Shorey 106*, Gambhir 49, Mayank Dagar 3/70) drew Himachal Pradesh 224 in 64.3 overs (Rishi Dhawan 64, Ekant Sen 46, Pankaj Jaiswal 23*, Mayank Dagar 21*, Varun Sood 4/53, Ishant Sharma 2/40 ) and 266 for 5 in 102 overs (Gangta 66*, Rishi Dhawan 52*,Khanduri 29, Bains 36, Ishant Sharma 2/42, Vikas Mishra 2/57)

Kerala versus Andhra Pradesh (ST Xavier’s College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram)

Kerala registered a nine-wicket win over Andhra Pradesh on the fourth and final day. Starting the final day on 102 for 8, Andhra Pradesh were bowled out for 115. Kerala chased down the target with 9 wickets to spare.

Kerala 328 in 119.2 overs (Jalaj Saxena 133, Arun Karthik 56, Rohan Prem 34*, Shoaib Md Khan 3/89, G Manish 3/81) and 43 for 1 in 10 overs (Jalaj Saxena 19*, Karthik 16, Golamaru 1/19) beat Andhra Pradesh 254 in 99.4 overs (Ricky Bhui 109, Shiv Charan Singh 45, KC Akshay 4/64, Basil Thampi 3/50) and 115 in 51.3 overs (Ricky Bhui 32, Jalaj Saxena 8/45) by 9 wickets

Tamil Nadu versus Hyderabad (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

The match between Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad ended in a draw. Starting the final day on 163 for 2, Tamil Nadu scored 409 for 4 when the final day's play ended.

Tamil Nadu 409 for 4 in 154 overs (Mukund 178, Jagadeesan 131*, Indrajith 33, CV Milind 2/46, Ravi Kiran 1/57) drew Hyderabad 565 for 8 in 186 overs (Akshath 250, Sandeep 130, Sairam 42, M Mohammed 3/102, Vignesh 3/102)

Elite Group C

Goa versus Jammu and Kashmir (Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim)

Resuming the final day on 246 for 7, Jammu and Kashmir were bowled out for 271. After being asked to follow on, Jammu and Kashmir ended the day at 242 for 5.

Goa 468 for 9 in 188.5 overs (Kauthankar 130*, Amonkar 73, Kamat 57, Amit Verma 71, Pandrekar 38, Umar Nazir Mir 3/109, Irfan Pathan 3/69) drew Jammu and Kashmir 271 in 86.5 overs (Khajuria 53, Irfan Pathan 60, A Desai 2/23, LA Garg 5/87) and 242 for 5 in 73 overs (Ian Dev Singh 113*, Khajuria 54, Lakshay Garg 2/31)

Tripura versus Assam (Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala)

Assam defeated Tripura by 211 runs to register their first win of the tournament. Chasing fourth innings total of 428, Tripura were bowled out for 216.

Assam 327 in 104.4 overs (Aziz 88, Rishav Das 70, AS Sinha 59, AK Sarkar 5/107 ) and 239 for 6 declared in 57 overs (Riyan Parag 80, Rishav Das 38, Sibsankar Roy 39, Harmeet Singh 2/57) beat Tripura 139 in 53.3 overs (Pratyush Singh 47, Ninad Kadam 28, Arup Das 5/ 42, Mukhtar Hussain 4/43) and 216 in 74 overs (Harmeet Singh 33, BR Shetty 31, SK Patel 20, RL Mali 3/52, Mukhtar Hussain 5/73) by 211 runs.

Odisha versus Uttar Pradesh (KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar)

Uttar Pradesh defeated Odisha by 10 wickets to gain 7 points. Starting the fourth day on 180 for 7, Odisha were bowled out for 221. Chasing 41 runs to win, Uttar Pradesh openers finished off the match.

Uttar Pradesh 437 in 130. 4 overs (Akashdeep Nath 159, Rinku Singh 72, Priyam Garg 59, Shivam Mavi 34, Mohammad Saif 28, Basant Mohanty 6/62,) and 44 for 0 in 12.5 overs (M Kaushik 22*, Saif 16*) beat Odisha 256 in 68.1 overs (Senapati 87, Lenka 46, Poddar 39, Rajpoot 3/61, Dayal 3/62) and 221 in 72. 3 overs (Senapati 42, Pattnaik 46, Shivam Mavi 5/68, Rajpoot 4/64) by 10 wickets

Rajasthan versus Services (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur)

In spite of Rahul Singh's 107, Services were bowled out for 264 runs in their second innings. Chasing the target of 357 runs to win, Rajasthan won the match quite comfortably by 5 wickets.

Rajasthan 136 in 56.1 overs (Chetan Bist 46, Lomror 28, S Pandey 5/58, Pathania 3/47) and 357 for 5 in 125.3 overs (Gautam 159, Bist 78, Menaria 36, N Tanwar 3/82) beat Services 228 in 64.5 overs (Anushal Gupta 54, Vikas Hathwala 49, Aniket Choudhary 3/59, TM Ul- Haq 4/61) and 264 in (Rahul Singh 107, Rajat Paliwal 32*, Aniket Choudhary 2/37, TM Ul- Haq 2/37) by 5 wickets.

Plate Group

Mizoram versus Arunachal Pradesh (Johrat Stadium, Jorhat)

The fourth and final day of the match between Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh was washed out due to rains. The match ended on a draw.

Arunachal Pradesh 220 in 66.2 overs (Akhilesh Sahani 65, Kshitiz Sharma 49, Yangfo 48, Taruwar Kohli 3/62, Abdul Khadir 3/66) and 331 in 96 overs (Yangfo 58, Obi 80, Khadir 3/81,Ralte 2/59) drew Mizoram 142 in 43.2 overs (Akhil Rajput 57, Kshitiz Sharma 4/31, Subhash Sharma 2/21, Doria 4/26) and 244 for 2 in 59 overs (Akhil Rajput 124, Taruwar Kohli 85*, T Doria 1/48)

Puducherry versus Meghalaya (Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry)

The match between Puducherry and Meghalaya ended in a draw. Starting the fourth day on 95 for 4, Puducherry ended on 129 for 7 before rains bought the day's play to an end.

Puducherry 389 in 127.3 overs (Paras Dogra 101, Nayar 57, D Rohit 138, Gurinder Singh 4/106, Lakhan Singh 2/103) and 129 for 7 in 45.1 overs (Marimuthu 47, Gurinder Singh 5/44) drew Meghalaya 326 in 112 overs (Puneet Bisht 58, Yogesh Nagar 141, Pankaj Singh 6/39)

The third round matches will start from 20th November.