Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 2, Round-Up: Ravindra Jadeja and Yusuf Pathan star on Day 1

12 Nov 2018

It was a great day of cricket during 2nd round matches of the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy season. The highlight of the day was Ravindra Jadeja, who took 4 wickets and is at the crease for Saurashtra against Railways.

In brief, defending Champions Vidarbha are struggling at 245 for 8 against. Meanwhile, for Baroda, Yusuf Pathan made 99 runs.

Let's take a look at what transpired today on the field:

Elite Group A

Baroda versus Maharashtra (Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara)

Maharashtra captain Ankit Bawne won the toss and decided to field first. It was a great start for Maharashtra as Sanklecha got the wicket of Kedar Devdhar for 0. Waghmode and Solanki added 59 runs 2nd wicket. However, they lost the wickets of Waghmode, Solanki, and Deepak Hooda at lunch and were111 for 4.

After the lunch break, Yusuf Pathan played a quickfire knock and was dismissed for 99. Baroda ended day 1 on 322 for 9.

Baroda 322 for 9 in 90 overs ( Yusuf Pathan 99, Swapnil Singh 79, Bachhav 4/81)

Gujarat versus Chhattisgarh ( Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, Valsad)

Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal won the toss and decided to bat first. Shortly after the start of play, Samit Gohel was run out for 16. The hosts Gujarat went into lunch at 59 for 1. A great batting display helped them to end day 1 on 260 for 3.

Gujarat 260 for 3 in 78 overs (Manprit Juneja 102*, Sumit Ruikar 1/47)

Saurashtra versus Railways (SCA Stadium, Rajkot)

Railways captain Mahesh Rawat won the toss and decided to bat first. Saurashtra reduced Railways to 135 for 5 at lunch and After the break, they bowled Railways out for just 200 runs. Ravindra Jadeja took 4 for 58. Saurashtra ended the first day on 82 for 4.

Saurashtra 82 for 4 in 27 overs ( Ravindra Jadeja 33*, Jaydev Shah 19*, Anureet Singh 2/19, Avinash Yadav 2/24) trail Railways 200 in 64 overs (Mahesh Rawat 46, Pratham Singh 45, Ravindra Jadeja 4/58, Makvana 3/55) by 118 runs

Vidarbha versus Karnataka (VCA Stadium, Nagpur)

The defending Champions Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bat first. Karnataka fast bowler Mithun struck twice dismissing Faiz Fazal and Ramaswamy and at lunch, Vidarbha were 75 for 2.

It was a great bowling performance by Karnataka bowlers to restrict the defending Champions to 245 for 8 at the end of day 1.

Vidarbha 245 for 8 in 87 overs (Ganesh Satish 57, Wasim Jaffer 41, Wagh 37*, Mithun 3/32, Jagadeesha Suchith 3/25)

Elite Group B

Bengal versus Madhya Pradesh (Eden Garden’s, Kolkata)

Bengal ended the first day on 246 for 4 against Madhya Pradesh at Eden Garden’s, Kolkata. Koushik Ghosh' 100 and Abhimanyu Easwaran's 86 helped the hosts end on a strong note.

Bengal 246 for 4 in 82 overs (Ghosh 100, Easwaran 86, Kuldeep Sen 1/46, Avesh Khan 1/49)

Delhi versus Himachal Pradesh (Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi)

Gambhir scored 44

The newly appointed captain of Delhi, Nitish Rana, won the toss and decided to bat first. The experienced Gautam Gambhir and Hiten Dalal got Delhi off to a flying start. Dalal, playing his first match for Delhi, made the batting look east with attacking stroke play. Both the openers added 96 runs for the opening wicket before Gambhir was dismissed for 44 off 50 balls. Dalal reached his maiden first-class half-century off 39 balls.

Dalal continued his attacking approach and added 66 runs for the 2nd wicket but Himachal Pradesh captain Prashant Chopra dismissed him for 79. Delhi went into lunch at 163 for 2.

After the lunch break, the Himachal Pradesh bowlers made an outstanding comeback picking wickets at regular intervals. Delhi ended the first day on 305 for 8.

Delhi 305 for 8 in 89 overs (Dhruv Shorey 88, Hiten Dalal 79, Mayank Dagar 3/57 , Gurvinder Singh 2/57)

Kerala versus Andhra Pradesh ( ST Xavier’s College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram)

Andhra Pradesh captain Sumanth won the toss and elected to bat first and went into lunch with 91 runs on the board for the loss of 3 wickets.

It was an outstanding display of bowling by Kerala bowlers to restrict Andhra Pradesh to 225 for 8.

Andhra Pradesh 225 for 8 in 88.3 overs (Ricky Bhui 109, Shiv Charan Singh 45, KC Akshay 4/56)

Tamil Nadu versus Hyderabad ( Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

Hyderabad captain Akshath Reddy won the toss and elected to bat first. Tamil Nadu bowlers picked up 2 early wickets before Hyderabad captain Reddy steadied the innings. Hyderabad ended the first day on 249 for 3.

Hyderabad 249 for 3 in 90 overs (Akshath 114*, Sandeep 74*, M Mohammed 1/46, Vignesh 1/47)

Elite Group C

Goa versus Jammu and Kashmir (Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim)

Jammu and Kashmir captain Parvez Rasool won the toss and elected to field first. Goa ended the first day on 216 for 2.

Goa 216 for 2 in 90 overs ( Amonkar 69*, Kamat 57, Amit Verma 37*, Umar Nazir Mir 1/46)

Haryana versus Jharkhand ( Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak)

Haryana captain Mohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a great bowling display by Jharkhand bowlers to put the Haryana team under pressure right from the start. Rohilla remained not out on 31 while Himanshu Rana was dismissed for 25. At lunch, Jharkhand reduced Haryana to 62 for 5.

After the lunch break, Jharkhand bowled out Haryana for just 81 runs in the first innings. In reply, Jharkhand lost 2 wickets at the score of 40 at tea break. At the end of day 1, Jharkhand ended on 120 for 6.

Jharkhand 120 for 6 in 32 overs ( Ishan Kishan 23*, Anukul Roy 22*, Ashish Hooda 4/32) lead Haryana 81 in 41.3 overs ( Rohilla 36, Himanshu Rana 25, Ajay Yadav 4/24, Rahul Shukla 3/24, Varun Aaron 2/21) by 39 runs.

Tripura versus Assam (Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala)

Tripura captain Bishal Ghosh won the toss and elected to field first. Assam openers Parvez Aziz and Rishav Das made a solid start as both of them went into lunch at 103 for 0.

Before the end of the day, Tripura picked 4 quick wickets as Assam ended on 268 for 4.

Assam 268 for 4 in 84 overs ( Aziz 88, Rishav Das 70, AK Sarkar 2/87)

Odisha versus Uttar Pradesh (KIIT Stadium, Bhuvneshwar)

Uttar Pradesh captain Akashdeep Nath won the toss and decided to field first. Despite a couple of good knocks, Uttar Pradesh bowlers bowled out Odisha for just 256. In reply, Uttar Pradesh ended day 1 on 42 for 1.

Uttar Pradesh 42 for 1 in 18 overs (Mohammad Saif 24*, Kaushik 18*, Basant Mohanty 1/15) trail Odisha 256 in 68.1 overs ( Senapati 87, Lenka 46, Poddar 39, Rajpoot 3/61, Dayal 3/62) by 214 runs.

Rajasthan versus Services (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur)

Services captain Rajat Paliwal won the toss and elected to bat first. A good bowling performance by Rajasthan helped them to bowl out Services for just 228. In reply, Rajasthan ended the first day on 45 for 1.

Rajasthan 45 for 1 in 17 overs ( Chetan Bist 22*, Lomror 15*, Pathania 1/14) trail Services 228 in 64.5 overs ( Anshul Gupta 54, Vikas Hathwala 49, Aniket Choudhary 3/59, TM UL- Haq 4/61) by 183 runs.

Plate Group

Mizoram versus Arunachal Pradesh (Johrat Stadium, Johrat)

It was a good bowling performance by the Mizoram bowlers to bowl out Arunachal Pradesh for 220. In reply, Mizoram ended day 1 on 92 for 3.

Mizoram 92 for 3 in 22.4 overs ( Akhil Rajput 57, Subhash Sharma 1/10, Doria 1/2) trail Arunachal Pradesh 220 in 66.2 overs ( Akhilesh Sahani 65, Kshitiz Sharma 49, Yangfo 48, Taruwar Kohli 3/62, Abdul Khadir 3/66) by 128 runs.

Puducherry versus Meghalaya (Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry)

Puducherry, playing their first match in Ranji Trophy history, ended the first day on 269 for 7. Paras Dogra's 101, the experienced Abhishek Nayar's 57, and D Rohit's 61 not-out helped the hosts score 269.

Puducherry 269 for 7 in 90 overs ( Paras Dogra 101, Nayar 57, D Rohit 61*, Gurinder Singh 2/58, Lakhan Singh 2/68)

Uttarakhand versus Manipur (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Dehradun, Uttarakhand)

Uttarakhand captain Rajat Bhatia won the toss and elected to field first. A great bowling display by Deepak Dhapola taking 5 for 28 reduced Manipur to 101 for 6 at lunch. After the lunch break, Uttarakhand bowled out Manipur for just 137 runs. Yashpal Singh was the top scorer for Manipur with 38. In reply, Uttarakhand ended the day on 123 for 5

Uttarakhand 123 for 5 in 46 overs ( Karn Veer Kaushal 45, Vaibhav Singh 23*, Konthoujam 3/41) trail Manipur 137 in 42 overs ( Yashpal Singh 38, PP Singh 32, Dhopola 7/50) by 14 runs.

Nagaland versus Sikkim (Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur)

A great bowling performance by Sikkim bowlers helped them to bowl out Nagaland for 179. The Nagaland captain was the top scorer with 86 runs to his name. For Sikkim, Ishwar Chaudhary and Bipul Sharma were top wicket-takers. In reply, Sikkim ended the first day on 120 for 5.

Sikkim 120 for 5 in 35 overs (Milind Kumar 78*, Pawan Suyal 5/34) trail Nagaland 179 in 52.5 overs (R Jonathan 86, Ishwar Chaudhary 4/65, Bipul Sharma 3/46) by 59 runs.