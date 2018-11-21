Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Round 3 Day 2- Wasim Jaffer breaches 11,000 runs mark in Ranji Trophy

The second day of third-round matches saw some exciting action. Wasim Jaffer became the first batsman to reach 11,000 Ranji Trophy runs during his innings of 153 runs against Baroda.

Let us have a brief round-up of the day's play across India.

Elite Group A

Gujarat vs Saurashtra (GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad)

Resuming the second day on 269 for 6, Gujarat were bowled out for 324 runs. In reply, Saurashtra ended the day in a strong position at 221 for 3.

Saurashtra 221 for 3 in 70 overs ( Harvik Desai 79*, SS Patel 62, H Patel 1/43) trail Gujarat 324 in 103.5 overs ( Manprit Juneja 66, Raval 63, Kalaria 91*, Sakariya 5/83, D Jadeja 2/87) by 103 runs.

Karnataka vs. Mumbai (KSCA Stadium, Belgavi)

Resuming the second day on 263 for 4, Karnataka were bowled out for 400 in their first innings. In reply, Mumbai ended the day on 99 for 2.

Mumbai: 99 for 2 in 36.5 overs ( Jay Bista 69*, Mithun 1/22, More 1/22) trail Karnataka 400 in 129.4 overs ( Siddarth 161, Kaunain Abbas 64, Gopal 48, A Mithun 34*, Shivam Dubey 7/53) by 301 runs.

Chhattisgarh vs. Railways (Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium, Raipur)

Resuming the second day on 222 for 5, Chhattisgarh added 78 runs to their total before being bowled out for 300. In reply, Railways had reached 132 for the loss of 4 wickets at the end of day's play.

Railways 132 for 4 in 52 overs ( Pratham Singh 56*, Pankaj Rao 2/27) trail Chhattisgarh 300 in 108 overs ( Harpreet Singh 79, Khare 54 Kushwah 52, Manjeet Singh 4/85, K Thakur 4/98) by 168 runs.

Vidarbha vs. Baroda (VCA Stadium, Nagpur)

Resuming the second day on 268 for 1, Vidarbha declared their innings at 529 for 6. Wasim Jaffer became the first batsman to complete 11,000 runs in Ranji Trophy.

Baroda 41 for 0 in 14 overs ( Devdhar 20*, Waghmode 20*) trail Vidarbha 529 for 6 declared in 164 overs ( Faiz Fazal 151, Wasim Jaffer 153, Wadkar 102*, Meriwala 2/79, Bhatt 2/111) by 488 runs.

Elite Group B

Bengal vs. Kerala (Eden Garden’s, Kolkata)

Kerala started the second day on 35 for 1. On the back of a brilliant century by Jalaj Saxena, Kerala ended up with 291 runs in their first innings. In their second innings, Bengal ended on 5 for 1.

Bengal 147 in 56.2 overs ( Majumdar 53, Raman 40, Basil Thampi 4/57, Nidheesh 3/22) and 5 for 1 in 2.2 overs ( Ghosh 1, Warrier 1/1) trail Kerala 291 in 83 overs ( Saxena 143, Rohan Prem 18, Jagadeesh 39, Chandran 32*, Mohammed Shami 3/100, Porel 4/69) by 139 runs.

Hyderabad vs. Delhi (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

Resuming the second day on 232 for 3, Hyderabad batsmen continued to score runs and were eventually bowled out for 460. In reply, Delhi ended the day at 21 for 0.

Delhi 21 for 0 in 7 overs ( Dalal 14*) trail Hyderabad 460 in 170.3 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 120, Ravi Teja 115*, Milind 58, HP Agarwal 66, Kheroliya 3/64, Gaurav Kumar 3/50, Vikas Mishra 2/107) by 439 runs.

Madhya Pradesh vs. Punjab (Holkar Stadium, Indore)

Resuming the second day on 253 for 4, Punjab could only add 40 runs and were bowled out for 293. In reply, Madhya Pradesh were comfortably placed at 184 for 2 when the day's play ended.

Madhya Pradesh 184 for 2 in 76 overs ( Patidar 63*, Naman Ojha 46*, Markande 1/38) trail Punjab 293 in 84.4 overs ( Jiwanjot Singh 124, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 66, Abhishek Sharma 41, Sen 5/62, Avesh Khan 4/77) by 109 runs.

Andhra Pradesh vs. Tamil Nadu (CSR Sharma College Ground, Ongole)

Resuming the second day on 198 for 8, Andhra Pradesh were bowled out for 216. In reply, Tamil Nadu have scored 122 for 3.

Andhra Pradesh 216 in 89. 5 overs (Reddy 86*, Sai Krishna 58, M Mohammed 4/70, Sai Kishore 3/29, Natarajan 3/29)

Elite Group C

Assam vs. Odisha (Nehru Stadium, Guwahati)

Resuming the second day on 86 for 3, Odisha were bowled out for 240. Sarangi was dismissed for 77, Samantray for 61. For Assam, Mali took 6 for 80. In their second innings, Assam ended day 2 at 60 for 4.

Assam 121 in 51.1 overs ( Ranjit Mali 28, Rajesh Mohanty 5/31) and 60 for 4 in 23 overs ( Sibasankar Roy 20*, Rajesh Mohanty 3/25) trail Odisha 240 in 85.2 overs ( Sarangi 77, Samantray 62, Mali 6/80, Mukhtar Hussain 3/75) by 59 runs.

Haryana vs. Goa (Bansi Lal Stadium, Rohtak)

Resuming the second day on 263 for 9, Haryana could only add 13 runs to their total and were eventually bowled out for 276. In reply, Goa was bowled out for 177 in their first innings.

Goa 177 in 79.1 overs ( Kamat 68, P Mehta 4/21, Hooda 3/36) trail Haryana 276 in 88 overs ( Himanshu Rana 86, Nitin Saini 64, HV Patel 30*, K Das 6/75) by 99 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir vs. Tripura (Sher- i- Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar)

Jammu and Kashmir began the second day on 154 for 1. It was a great batting display by J&K batsmen as they posted 442 runs in their first innings. In their second innings, Tripura ended the day at 11 for 0.

Tripura 124 in 42 overs ( Ninad Kadam 34, Parveez Rasool 5/30) and 11 for 0 in 4 overs trail Jammu and Kashmir 442 in 121 overs ( Bandy 136, Shubam Khajuria 52, Irfan Pathan 85, Sofi 48, Harmeet Singh 5/91, Sarkar 3/80) by 307 runs.

Jharkhand vs. Rajasthan (JSCA Stadium, Ranchi)

Resuming the second day on 92 for 5, a brilliant bowling effort by Rajasthan bowlers helped them to bowl out Jharkhand for 152. In their second innings, Rajasthan ended day 2 on 127 for 4.

Rajasthan 100 in 42.2 overs ( Rajesh Bishnoi Junior 33, Varun Aaron 5/22) and 127 for 4 in 55 overs ( Bist 45, Anukul Roy 2/28, AR Yadav 2/34) lead Jharkhand 152 in 58.1 overs ( Ishank Jaggi 79, TM UL- Haq 6/42, Rahul Chahar 2/8) by 75 runs.

Services vs. Uttar Pradesh (Palam A Stadium, Delhi)

Resuming the second day on 256 for 8, Services were bowled out for 260. In reply, Uttar Pradesh ended the day at 265 for 5 with a lead of 5 runs.

Uttar Pradesh 265 for 5 in 85 overs ( Priyam Garg 88, Nath 56, Pathania 3/64) lead Services 260 in 92.2 overs ( Lochab 75, Tanwar 39, Shivam Mavi 4/44, Ankit Rajpoot 4/74) by 5 runs.

Plate Group

Meghalaya vs. Nagaland (Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground, Shillong)

Resuming the second day on 338 for 5, Meghalaya added 51 runs to their total before eventually being bowled out for 389 runs in their first innings. In reply, Nagaland were bowled out for just 106 runs in their first innings. After being asked to follow on, Nagaland ended on 31 for 0.

Nagaland 106 in 46.3 overs ( KB Pawan 21, Gurinder Singh 4/37, Singhania 3/12) and 31 for 0 in 10 overs ( Rupero 17*, Lochab 14*) trail Meghalaya 389 in 110.2 overs ( Yogesh Nagar 166, Raj Biswa 111, Gurinder Singh 39, Pawan Suyal 5/96) by 252 runs.

Mizoram vs. Manipur (Jorhat Stadium, Jorhat)

Manipur began the second day on 54 for 3. A decent batting performance helped them to reach a total of 319 runs in their first innings. In their second innings, Mizoram ended the day at 34 for 0.

Mizoram 219 in 69.1 overs ( Taruwar Kohli 100, Akhil Rajput 61, BS Konthoujam 3/50, KP Singh 2/23) 34 for 0 in 13 overs (Rajput 16*) trail Manipur 319 in 87 overs (Yashpal Singh 156*, KP Singh 14, Varte 2/43, Lalhmingmawia 3/88) by 66 runs.

Puducherry vs. Bihar (Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry)

The second day’s play was washed out due to rain.

Sikkim vs. Uttarakhand (KIIT Stadium, Bhuvneshwar)

Resuming the second day on 290 for 5, Uttarakhand scored a massive total of 582 for 9 before declaring the innings. In reply, Sikkim ended the day at 49 for 3.

Sikkim 49 for 3 in 20 overs ( Lamichaney 23*, R Bhatia 2/2) trail Uttarakhand 582 for 9 declared 163 overs ( Rajat Bhatia 121, Saurabh Rawat 220, V Bhatt 152*, Ishwar Chaudhary 4/105, Milind Kumar 2/115) by 533 runs.