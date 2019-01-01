Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 8, Day 3: Vidarbha, Punjab and Baroda register crushing wins

Shubman Gill scored 69 to guide Punjab's fourth-innings run-chase

The third day saw some exciting action as defending champions Vidarbha beat Mumbai by an innings and 145 runs in their Elite Group A match. With this loss, Mumbai are out of the contention for the quarter finals stage.

In Elite Group C, Jammu and Kashmir defeated Assam by 4 wickets. In Elite Group B, Punjab crushed Bengal by 10 wickets to gain 7 points.

Baroda defeated Railways by 164 runs on in Elite Group A. In Elite Group B, Madhya Pradesh beat Himachal Pradesh by 140 runs.

Elite Group A

Railways vs Baroda (Karnail Singh Stadium, Delhi)

Baroda defeated Railways by 164 runs. Starting the 3rd day on 14 for 2, Baroda were bowled out for 157. Krunal Pandya scored a brilliant 104 for Baroda. Setting the target of 271 runs to win, Railways were bowled out for 106.

Brief Scores: Baroda - 313 in 94 overs (Krunal Pandya 160, Mitesh Patel 61*, ACP Mishra 5/76, Avinash Yadav 3/52) and 157 in 55 overs (Krunal Pandya 104, Mishra 7/50, Avinash Yadav 3/70) beat Railways - 200 in 68.3 overs (Mahesh Rawat 50, AN Ghosh 46, Krunal Pandya 4/50, Bhargav Bhatt 3/33) and 106 in 39.4 overs (M Suresh 29*, Bhatt 5/43, Krunal Pandya 2/19) by 164 runs

Baroda 6, Railways 0

Vidarbha vs Mumbai (VCA Stadium, Nagpur)

Vidarbha crushed Mumbai by an innings and 146 runs. Starting the 3rd day on 169 for 6, Mumbai were bowled out for 252. Following on, Vidarbha bowled out Mumbai for 113 runs.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha - 511 in 129.4 overs (Wasim Jaffer 178, Ganesh Satish 90, Taide 95, Kale 68, Matkar 5/141) beat Mumbai - 252 in 78.5 overs (Matkar 62*, Bista 64, Ranjane 52, Wakhare 5/85, Sarwate 3/86 ) and 113 in 34.4 overs (Matkar 35, Sarwate 6/48) by an innings and 145 runs

Vidarbha 7, Mumbai 0

Maharashtra vs Gujarat (MCA Stadium, Pune)

Starting the 3rd day on 414 for 3, Gujarat declared their innings on 545 for 8. In their 2nd innings, Maharashtra ended the day on 137 for 6.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra - 230 in 67.1 overs (Gaikwad 70, Rahul Tripathi 62, Chintan Gaja 5/57) and 137 for 6 in 47 overs (N Shaikh 40, Palkar 29*, Gaja 2/23, Kalaria 2/38) trail Gujarat - 545 for 8 declared in 130 overs (Panchal 141, Kathan Patel 107 , Chintan Gaja 53, Piyush Chawla 50*, Khurana 3/98, Sanckleha 3/80) by 178 runs

Karnataka vs Chhattisgarh (KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur)

Karnataka are in a strong position at the end of day 3 against Chhattisgarh. Starting the day on 121 for 3, Chhattisgarh were bowled out for 283 runs. In their second innings, Karnataka ended day 3 on 113 for 4.

Brief Scores: Karnataka - 418 in 131.4 overs (Dega Nischal 107, Siddarth 105, Vinay Kumar 90*, Pankaj Rao 7/82) and 113 for 4 in 34 overs (Manish Pandey 57*, S Gopal 21*, Pankaj Rao 3/16) lead Chhattisgarh - 283 in 89 overs (Harpreet Singh 120, Khare 45, Mandal 41, RG More 5/48, A Mithun 4/64) by 248 runs

Elite Group B

Bengal vs Delhi (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

It was another exciting day of cricket between Delhi and Bengal. Starting the day on 41 for 2, Delhi made 301 runs in the 2nd innings. Delhi set a target of 322 runs for Bengal to win. Bengal ended day 3 at 18 for no loss.

Brief Scores: Delhi - 240 in 83.3 overs (Jonty Sidhu 85, Ashok Dinda 4/62, Mukesh Kumar 2/74) and 301 in 96.4 overs (Bhati 62, Himmat Singh 51, Ashok Dinda 5/88, Mukesh Kumar 2/71) lead Bengal - 220 in 58.4 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 56, Easwaran 40, Pramanik 37*, Khejroliya 3/87, S Bhati 3/27) and 18 for 0 in 3 overs (Raman 8*, Easwaran 6*)

Andhra Pradesh vs Hyderabad (PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram)

Andhra Pradesh are in a strong position at the end of day 3. Starting on 207 for 3, Andhra Pradesh declared their innings on 502 for 7. Hyderabad ended day 3 on 33 for 0.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad - 271 in 90.3 overs (Himalay Agarwal 59, Akshath Reddy 57, M Hassan 25, Sasikanth 5/64, Prithvi Raj 3/72) and 33 for 0 in 10 overs (Tilak Verma 20*, Tanmay Agarwal 13*) trail Andhra Pradesh - 502 for 7 declared in 154 overs (KS Bharat 178*, Gnaneshwar 65, Bhui 129, Dev Goud 2/101, M Hassan 3/127) by 198 runs

Madhya Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh ( Holkar Stadium, Indore)

Madhya Pradesh defeated Himachal Pradesh by 140 runs on the 3rd day. Starting the 3rd day on 47 for 2, Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 193 runs in the 2nd innings. MP set the target of 332 runs to win in the second innings, Himachal Pradesh could only score 191 runs in 2nd innings.

Brief Scores: Madhya Pradesh - 265 in 98.3 overs (SS Sharma 54*, Rajat Patidar 47, Naman Ojha 41, Pankaj Jaiswal 4/56, Rishi Dhawan 3/54, Guleria 2/36) and 193 in 58.5 overs (Patidar 54, Naman Ojha 20, Yash Dubey 31, Gurvinder Singh 6/63) beat Himachal Pradesh - 127 in 55.3 overs (Raghav Dhawan 37, Prashant Chopra 34, K Kartikeya 6/28) and 191 in 44.4 overs (PP Jaiswal 44, K Kartikeya 3/58, KR Sen 2/30) by 140 runs

Madhya Pradesh 6, Himachal Pradesh 0

Punjab vs Kerala (PCA Stadium, Mohali)

Punjab cruised to 10 wicket win over Kerala on the 3rd day. Starting the day on 127 for 3, Kerala were bowled out for 223 runs. The openers of Punjab chased down target with ease.

Brief Scores: Punjab - 217 in 75.2 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 69, Mandeep Singh 89, Sandeep Warrier 5/83, Basil Thampi 2/46) and 131 for 0 in 27.4 overs (Shubman Gill 69*, Jiwanjot Singh 48*) beat Kerala 121 in 37 overs (Vishnu Vinod 35, Siddarth Kaul 6/55) and 223 in 73.1 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 112, P Rahul 28, Mayank Markande 4/56, S Kaul 2/65) by 10 wickets

Punjab 7, Kerala 0

Elite Group C

Jharkhand vs Tripura (Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur)

Tripura have made a strong comeback into the game on 3rd day. Starting the day on 307 for 4, Jharkhand were bowled out for 409. In their 2nd innings, Tripura ended on 146 for 2.

Brief Scores: Tripura - 253 in 89.4 overs (RH Saha 48*, NN Sen 35, Rahul Shukla 4/38, Anukul Roy 2/36) and 146 for 2 in 52 overs (Udiyan Bose 73*, BB Ghosh 61, R Shukla 1/29) trail Jharkhand - 409 in 111.4 overs (Nazim Siddiqui 134, Deobrat 150, Ishan Kishan 39, Neelambuj Vats 5/50) by 10 runs

Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir ( Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati)

Jammu and Kashmir defeated Assam by 4 wickets. Starting the 3rd day on 19 for 1, Jammu and Kashmir captain Parveez Rasool played a captains knock scoring 67 runs.

Brief Scores: Jammu and Kashmir - 144 in 43.4 overs (Qamran Iqbal 64, Irfan Pathan 35, Mukhtar Hussain 5/39, AK Das 3/52) and 231 for 6 in 69.3 overs (Parveez Rasool 67, Khajuria 67, AK Das 3/46, MK Dutta 2/59 beat Assam - 128 in 36.1 overs (MK Dutta 35*, Mukhtar Hussain 24, Umar Nazir 3/31, Rohit Sharma 3/43) 245 in 76.2 overs (RK Das 95, Purkayastha 46, Irfan Pathan 3/45, Parveez Rasool 3/30) trail by 4 wickets

Jammu and Kashmir 6, Assam 0

Goa vs Rajasthan (Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim)

Rajasthan are on the verge of another win. Starting the 3rd day on 343 for 3, Rajasthan declared their innings on 513 for 8. In their 2nd innings, Goa ended on 199 for 5.

Brief Scores: Goa - 244 in 80 overs (Kauthankar 48, Sunil Desai 44, Rahul Chahar 4/86) and 199 for 5 in 49 overs (Sagun Kamat 96, Amit Verma 84*, TM-UL- Haq 3/39) trail Rajasthan - 513 for 8 declared in 138 overs (Robin Bist 169*, Lomror 89, Menaria 76, L Garg 3/127, AS Desai 2/64) by 70 runs

Services vs Odisha ( Palam A Stadium, Delhi)

Starting the 3rd day on 183 for 4, Services declared their innings on 417 for 8. In their second innings, Odisha ended on 64 for 1.

Brief Scores: Odisha - 177 in 86.2 overs (Raut 56, Biplab Samantray 41, Arun Bamal 4/61) and 64 for 1 in 27.3 overs (D Samantray 34*, S Mishra 30, Zahid 1/29) trail Services - 417 for 8 declared in 141 overs (Hathwala 115*, Rajat Paliwal 62, Navneet Singh 64, Govinda Poddar 2/85, Raut 2/103) by 176 runs

Plate Group

Sikkim vs Meghalaya (KIIT Stadium, Bhuvneshwar)

Meghalaya piled a massive total of 826 for 7 declared in their first innings. It was an amazing batting performance by Meghalaya batsmen. In their 2nd innings, Sikkim ended on 72 for 2.

Brief Scores: Sikkim - 219 in 63 overs (Milind Kumar 117, Gurinder Singh 3/71) and 72 for 2 in 33 overs (Lamichaney 38*, Gurinder Singh 1/29) trail Meghalaya - 826 for 7 declared in 171.4 overs (Raj Biswa 175, P Bisht 343, Yogesh Nagar 148, Gurinder Singh 101*, Milind Kumar 2/180, Lee Young Lepcha 2/157) by 535 runs

Mizoram vs Bihar (Jorhat Stadium, Johrat)

Bihar cruised to an innings victory on the 3rd day. Starting the day on 81 for 5, Manipur were bowled out for 147 runs.

Brief Scores: Bihar - 440 for 9 in 102 overs (Ashutosh Aman 111, Rahmatullah 99, Vivek Kumar 102, Ralte 5/122) beat Manipur - 77 in 35.5 overs (Akhil Rajput 49, SS Quadri 6/19, Abhijeet Saket 3/26) and 147 in 62.2 overs (Taruwar Kohli 76, Akhil Rajput 30, Ashutosh Aman 5/28, SS Quadari 4/50) by an innings and 216 runs

Bihar 7, Manipur 0

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh (Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur)

Nagaland defeated Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 120 runs. Starting the 3rd day on 98 for 7, Arunachal Pradesh were bowled out for 122.

Brief Scores: Nagaland - 377 for 9 declared in 77.1 overs ( Paras Sehrawat 112, R Jonathan 131, Rupero 65, Deendayal Upadhyay 4/84, L Tehi 3/80 ) beat Arunachal Pradesh - 135 in 54.3 overs (Song Tacho 31, Pawan Suyal 4/28, AA Kazi 3/13) and 122 in 53.5 overs (T Doria 33, AA Kazi 6/22) by an innings and 120 runs

Nagaland 7, Arunachal Pradesh 0

