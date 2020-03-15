Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Jaydev Unadkat believes he is at the peak of his powers

Jaydev Unadkat took 67 wickets this season at an amazing average of just 13.23

Jaydev Unadkat captained his side, Saurashtra, to their maiden Ranji Trophy title this season as they beat Bengal in the final based on their first-innings lead. Unadkat has taken 67 wickets in 10 games this season, at an amazing average of 13.23, and believes that he is at the peak of his powers at this stage in his career.

"It is the best I’ve bowled, am at my peak for sure,” Unadkat said.

“It’s not just about taking those wickets, but how well I am recovering game after game, how [much] fitter I am feeling. How I am bowling on a fifth day with an old ball. Those reveal a lot of things, much more than numbers or wickets I take," he added.

On a relatively flat wicket at Saurashtra, Unadkat bent his back throughout the season and has reaped the rewards for it. He believes that he has all the qualities in him to make a comeback for India. The left-arm pacer made his Test debut back in 2010 against South Africa, and that ended up being his only Test appearance.

In the seven ODIs that he has represented India in, he played the last one back in 2013. As far as the shortest format is concerned, he had a breakout season in IPL 2017 where he won the Purple Cap, earning him an opportunity to play T20Is for India, the last of which was against Bangladesh in 2018.

The 28-year-old was confident about the fact that he had what it took to be successful at the international level. However, he also believes in living in the moment and with him captaining his team to Ranji Trophy success, Unadkat hopes for brighter times ahead.