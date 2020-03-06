Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Players want ball-tracking added to limited DRS next year

DRS made its debut in Ranji Trophy this year

What's the story?

The Indian domestic players feel that the BCCI should introduce ball tracking in the limited DRS option available in Ranji Trophy 2019-20. Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat and Karnataka's Abhimanyu Mithun felt that the board needs to alter the new system introduced.

The background

BCCI introduced the concept of limited DRS in the semi-final matches of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 and this was the first time a domestic match got this new feature. There were restrictions on the players to use DRS as the ball-tracking facility was not available.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after his team's win against Gujarat in the semi-finals, Saurashtra's captain Jaydev Unadkat gave his opinion on the limited DRS facility and said:

"It has helped in removing some of the howlers, so that part has been fulfilled at least. But since there were not many close calls in this game, so I think it's not really tested yet."

He felt that the facet of hitting-the-stumps is still missing in the DRS whilst also pointing out that the teams cannot ask for a review when the on-field umpire feels that the ball is missing the stumps.

Unadkat revealed that the umpires had to inform the players about the reason behind denying the review in case their appeal to recheck the decision is rejected. Also, the teams get 15 seconds to ask for a review in case they are allowed to go for one. However, he mentioned that BCCI needs to introduce ball tracking in the next season.

Karnataka's veteran pacer Abhimanyu Mithun disclosed that Karnataka overturned two wrong decisions thanks to the introduction of DRS. He referred to last year's semi-final against Saurashtra and said:

"Last time (2018-19) we lost in the semi-final (against Saurashtra) because of [Cheteshwar Pujara's] caught-behind decision, but this time we got a couple of similar decisions overturned. So to start with, the current system is okay. Hopefully, next year they include the other elements also available. At least the ball-tracking should be there, if not Snicko."

Mithun further stated that the players and umpires had a meeting before the match where both the parties clarified the rules.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see if BCCI takes note of the remarks made by the domestic players and alters the system next year.