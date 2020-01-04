Prithvi Shaw potentially out of New Zealand tour due to shoulder injury

Prithvi Shaw could be sidelined for a significant period of time

Prithvi Shaw suffered another setback on his road to redemption after picking up a shoulder injury during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy encounter against Karnataka. The injury could potentially rule him out of India A's tour of New Zealand starting January 22.

Shaw suffered the injury while fielding on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy game and was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the contest.

He was rushed to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore where he is set to undergo tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Ajinkya Naik, Mumbai's team manager, opened up about the severity of the injury, saying:

“He has been called to NCA. Mumbai Cricket Association got an email from the BCCI. He has left for Bengaluru. He couldn’t even lift his hand. He has a tear in the shoulder. That much is known. He was not in a position to bat. How serious is the injury will be known at the NCA."

The NCA are set to conduct tests of their own and provide an update regarding the injury and Shaw's return timeline on Monday.

However, things do not look too promising for the 20-year-old, who only just returned to action following a lengthy doping ban.

Shaw has been in good touch of late; he struck three half-centuries from five games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and followed it up with a double century against Baroda in Mumbai's Ranji opener.

The injury, if serious, couldn't have come at a worse time for the Mumbai batsman who is looking to get back in the reckoning for national selection.