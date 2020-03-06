Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Ravindra Jadeja denied permission to take part in the final

Ravindra Jadeja

In what might turn out to be a big setback for Saurashtra, premier Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been denied permission by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to take part in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal (which is slated to be played from 9th March).

The Indian team is slated to play a three-match ODI series against South Africa from 12th March and Jadeja is part of the squad scheduled to face the Proteas, which is why he hasn't been granted the permission to play the Ranji final.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) president Jaydev Shah was not pleased with the development and stated that he'd had a word Ganguly on the issue but was told that the 'country comes first'.

Here's what Shah told The Indian Express:

“I spoke to him [Ganguly] and was told that the board can’t allow Jadeja to play Ranji as country comes first.”

He further added that he believed that the Ranji Trophy can become popular only if the star players (like Jadeja and Mohammed Shami) are allowed to play.

"Ranji Trophy can only be popularised if star players play at least in the finals. Don’t keep any international cricket during finals, have a proper window. I would have loved to see him (Jadeja) play the Ranji Trophy final for us, why only Jadeja, I would have loved to see Mohammed Shami (for Bengal) also."

The presence of Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja in their respective domestic teams would have made the Ranji final a more competitive one. However, with India slated to start training in a couple of days, Ganguly has made it clear that the star all-rounder won't be granted permission to take part in the final.

Saurashtra will be bolstered by the return of Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been an integral part of the Indian Test set-up. Although he wasn't at his best during the New Zealand tour, he will back himself to get a massive knock under his belt in the final. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha is slated to feature for Bengal.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top as the two teams will battle it out in the summit clash.