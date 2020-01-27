Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Sarfaraz Khan smashes 226* against Himachal Pradesh; becomes only 2nd batsman to follow up a triple hundred with a double ton

Shashwat Kumar News

27 Jan 2020, 19:15 IST

Sarfaraz is on the verge of a monumental record (Credits: Cricinfo)

On the 27th of January, 2020, Sarfaraz Khan scripted a new chapter in Indian domestic cricketing folklore when he became only the 2nd batsman to follow up a triple century with a double ton in consecutive matches. The only other player to do so is current Indian women’s team Head Coach, WV Raman.

The right-hander achieved the feat when he conjured a scintillating 226* against Himachal Pradesh at Dharamsala in the Ranji Trophy. Courtesy of his innings, Mumbai find themselves in a dominating position at 372/5 at the end of play on the first day, despite being in a spot of bother at 16/3 earlier on Day 1.

Sarfaraz’s unbeaten innings came off 213 deliveries and was laced with 32 fours and 4 sixes. Subsequently, he finds himself in the enviable position of becoming the first batsman ever to score consecutive triple hundreds in the Ranji Trophy’s illustrious history.

A few days ago, the former India U-19 star had stunned the cricketing fraternity when he rocked up at the Wankhede Stadium and stitched together a remarkable knock of 301* against Uttar Pradesh. In the process, he helped his side scale down a 625-run first innings barrier and come away from the encounter with three points firmly tucked in their bag.

Since shining for India in the 2014 and 2016 U-19 Cricket World Cups, Sarfaraz’s career hasn’t charted the upward trajectory many had expected. The batsman has had to shuffle between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh in the domestic scenery and has found it tough to realize his vast potential.

However, as things stand, he could carve an unparalleled niche for himself on the 28th of January, 2020, meaning that he might take a giant stride towards establishing a firm foothold in Indian cricket.