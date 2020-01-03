Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Shubman Gill refuses to walk after dismissal, abuses umpire

One of the most talented youngsters in the country, Shubman Gill was caught up in a controversy surrounding his dismissal in Punjab's Ranji Trophy match against Delhi. Gill was given out but refused to walk and allegedly abused umpire Paschim Pathak. Soon both the on-field umpires had a discussion and overturned the earlier decision.

According to a Times of India journalist, who was narrating the series of events on Twitter, Gill walked up to Pathak, who was officiating in his first match, and allegedly abused him, resulting in the overturn of the decision.

However, the youngster didn't offer much resistance after that and was dismissed for 23 runs by Simarjeet Singh. Due to Gill's act, the Delhi team, under the captaincy of Nitish Rana, allegedly walked off the pitch and the match had to be stopped for eight to ten minutes.

Delhi team manager Vivek Khurana told PTI that the play resumed after Gill and Rana had a discussion with the umpire but refused to admit that the Delhi team walked off the pitch. He said:

"The straight umpire (Mohammed Rafi) had adjudged Shubman caught behind and the batsman then walked up to the umpire and was seen having an argument asking him to reverse his decision. The straight umpire then consulted the square-leg umpire (Paschim Pathak) and reversed his decision.”

“Our skipper (Nitish) Rana just asked the umpires as to why they overturned the initial decision. We never walked out. The match referee (Ranganathan) came in and play resumed as usual.”

DDCA general secretary Vinod Tihara was also quick to state that there wasn't any unnecessary delay:

“The match was halted for seven to eight minutes. There was nothing untoward. Our boys felt that Gill was out and that’s why they asked the umpires why the decision was reversed.”