Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Bengal vs Baroda: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Bengal and Baroda are set to lock horns in the Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 on Thursday, February 17. Barabati Stadium in Cuttack is set to host the exciting clash.

Bengal last won the Ranji Trophy way back in 1989-90 and then qualified for the final three times. Back in 2019-20 when the first-class tournament last took place, they lost to Saurashtra in the final. Bengal will be led by Abhimanyu Easwaran in the upcoming season.

Easwaran recently played for India A in their red-ball matches against South Africa A. Manoj Tiwary remains a stalwart of their batting alongside Anustup Majumdar. Ishan Porel, Sayan Mondal and Akash Deep form a lethal fast bowling duo.

Baroda, the five-time winners of the Ranji Trophy, will be captained by Kedar Devdhar, who has been a fulcrum for them. Krunal Pandya has the experience of playing top-level cricket and his role with both bat and ball will hold a lot of importance.

Lukman Meriwala has been a genuine wicket-taker for them and the focus will be on him. Bhargav Bhatt also needs to play his part as he is one of their more experienced names. The team has a decent blend of youngsters and experienced names in their ranks.

Bengal vs Baroda Match Details:

Match: Bengal vs Baroda, Elite Group B, Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: February 17, 2021, Thursday, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Bengal vs Baroda Pitch Report

Baroda's pitch isn't a belter for batting, but the bowlers need to work hard to get the benefits. Winning the toss and putting runs on the board should be the way forward for the teams.

Bengal vs Baroda Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will mostly stay clear with no chance of rain for the time being. Clouds will be there, but they aren't threatening. The temperature will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

Bengal vs Baroda Probable XIs

Bengal

Probable XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Raman, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sudip Chatterjee, Ritwick Chatterjee, Ishan Porel, Sayan Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

Baroda

Probable XI

Kedar Devdhar (C and WK), Vishnu Solanki, Parth Kohli, Shashwat Rawat, Krunal Pandya, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Atit Sheth, Shivalik Sharma, Pratyush Kumar, Dhruv Patel,

Bengal vs Baroda Match Prediction

Bengal, the runners-up of the previous Ranji Trophy edition, are expected to be a tough team to beat. Baroda also have quite a bit of experience in their ranks. In four days, it may be tough to force a result.

Prediction: The match to end in a draw.

Bengal vs Baroda Broadcast Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

