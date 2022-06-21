Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Final, Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The final of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 sees Mumbai lock horns against Madhya Pradesh. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this exciting contest.

Mumbai faced Uttar Pradesh in their semi-final clash and qualified for yet another final on the basis of their first-innings against UP. It was a solid performance from them and they will look to repeat it when they face Madhya Pradesh in the final.

In their semi-final clash, Mumbai were asked to bat first and on the back of centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (100) and Hardik Tamore (155), they posted 393 on the board.

The bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over Uttar Pradesh on 180 to take a crucial first-innings lead. They batted for the rest of the game as it resulted in a draw and qualified for the final.

Jaiswal smashed another century in the second innings and Armaan Jaffer also brought up a well-composed ton.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, entered their first Ranji final since the 1998-99 season. They beat Bengal comprehensively in the first semi-final.

They have played brilliantly and will hope to continue in a similar fashion while facing Mumbai in the final.

Batting first in the semi-final, Madhya Pradesh posted 341, thanks to a century from Himanshu Mantri. The bowlers then stepped up to dismiss Bengal for 273.

With a handy first-innings lead, Madhya Pradesh finished their second innings on 281 to set a target of 350. Kumar Kartikeya picked up a fifer as it helped them knock over Bengal on 175 to win the game by 174 runs.

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Match Details:

Match: Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh, Final, Ranji Trophy, 2021-22

Date and Time: June 22, Wednesday – June 26, Sunday, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium looks good for batting. The batters enjoy playing on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow.

The bowlers will have to work hard to pick up wickets while bowling on this surface. The spinners may come into play in the later stages of the game.

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bengaluru on the opening day of the game is expected to range between 20 and 27 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted on the first two days, but the conditions will be ideal for the last three days.

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Probable XIs

Mumbai

This will be Mumbai’s 47th appearance in the final of the Ranji Trophy. They have won 41 times and will be chasing their 42nd title. The domestic heavyweights will look to clinch the title.

Probable XI

Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh have reached the Ranji Trophy final for the first time since the 1998-99 season and will look to carry forward their winning momentum and beat Mumbai in the final.

They have looked good in the competition so far and will certainly back themselves to challenge the heavyweights.

Probable XI

Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction

Both Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh are unbeaten in the tournament so far. It will be fascinating to watch these two sides face off in the final. Fans can expect an intense battle and the team that holds its nerves will emerge victorious.

Mumbai have a good balance to their side and expect them to lift another Ranji title.

Prediction: Mumbai to win this encounter.

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

