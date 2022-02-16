Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Maharashtra vs Assam: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The most awaited domestic competition in India, the Ranji Trophy, is set to kick off on February 17. Maharashtra will begin their campaign against Assam in Group G at CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli, Rohtak.

Ankit Bawne has been handed the responsibility of leading Maharashtra in the upcoming season of Ranji Trophy, with Rahul Tripathi being his deputy. Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe, who were part of the Indian U19 World Cup-winning squad, have been included in the squad. Rajvardhan Hangargekar has ruled himself out of the competition.

Maharashtra failed to qualify for the quarter-finals last season, having managed to win five games out of nine and lost three. They will be hoping for a much-improved performance this season.

Assam, meanwhile, will be led by Kunal Saikia. They didn’t have the best of seasons last time around as they only managed to win a single game out of nine. While they lost four, four other matches ended in a draw. Riyan Parag will be representing Assam and will be hoping to make an impact in red-ball cricket.

Assam don’t have a good record against Maharashtra on the domestic circuit but will be hoping for a reversal in fortunes this time around.

Maharashtra vs Assam Match Details:

Match: Maharashtra vs Assam, Elite Group G, Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: February 17-20, 2022, Thursday, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak

Maharashtra vs Assam Pitch Report

The pitch at CH Bansi Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely. The surface is expected to assist spinners from both sides as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

Maharashtra vs Assam Weather Forecast

The temperature in Rohtak on the opening day is expected to range between 11 and 26 degrees Celsius. No rain is predicted for the next four days.

Maharashtra vs Assam Probable XIs

Maharashtra

Probable XI

Ankit Bawne (c), Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Azim Kazi, Vishant More (wk), Divyang Hinganekar, Naushad Shaikh, Mukesh Choudhary, Yash Kshirsagar, Pradeep Dadhe, Ashay Palkar

Assam

Probable XI

Kunal Saikia (c & wk), Roshan Alam, Riyan Parag, Pritam Das, Rishav Das, Arup Das, Saahil Jain, Sidharth Sarmah, Gokul Sharma, Ranjit Mali, Denish Das

Maharashtra vs Assam Match Prediction

Both Maharashtra and Assam failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition last year and will be hoping to bounce back this year. Both will be looking to kick off their campaigns on a positive note.

Maharashtra have a good balance to their side as well as a good record over Assam. They can be expected to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Maharashtra to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

