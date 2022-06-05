Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Quarter-Final 1, Bengal vs Jharkhand: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The knockout stages of the Ranji Trophy 2022 will begin on June 6. The first quarter-final will see Bengal lock horns with Jharkhand at the Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru.

Bengal were placed in Elite Group B. They won all three of their games to finish at the top of the table with 18 points. They comprehensively defeated Chandigarh in their last group game to enter the quarter-finals.

Abhimanyu Easwaran scored a century as they posted 437 in the first innings. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over Chandigarh on 206. They declared their second innings on 181/8 to set a target of 413. The bowlers stepped up to dismiss their opposition on 260 to win the game by 152 runs.

Jharkhand, on the other hand, topped the Elite Group H with 12 points. They managed to win two of their three games. Their pre-quarter final clash against Nagaland ended in a draw but they managed to make it to the quarter-finals, thanks to a first-innings win over their opposition.

After being asked to bat first, the Jharkhand batters contributed heavily as they posted 880 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over Nagaland on 289 to get a hefty first-innings lead of 591. They batted again and scored 417 for the loss of six wickets as the match ended in a draw.

Bengal vs Jharkhand Match Details:

Story continues below ad

Match: Bengal vs Jharkhand, 1st Quarter-Final, Ranji Trophy, 2022

Date and Time: June 6, Monday – June 10, Friday, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru

Bengal vs Jharkhand Pitch Report

The pitch at the Just Cricket Academy Ground is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some movement off the deck with the new ball and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely.

Bengal vs Jharkhand Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bengaluru on the opening day of the match is expected to hover between 21 and 30 degrees Celsius. There is rain predicted over the course of the next four days.

Bengal vs Jharkhand Probable XIs

Bengal

Bengal have looked good in this year’s Ranji Trophy competition. They have fired in unison and are unbeaten so far. They will be looking to continue their winning streak and make it to the semi-finals.

Story continues below ad

Probable XI

Sudip Kumar Gharami, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Ritwik Chowdhury, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel (wk), Sayan Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Anustup Majumdar, Ishan Porel, Nilkantha Das

Jharkhand

Jharkhand’s batters stepped up in their last game against Nagaland and their bowlers backed them up nicely. It will be interesting to see how they go about their business when they face Bengal in the first quarter-final.

Probable XI

Md Nazim, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Suraj, Saurabh Tiwary (c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ashish Kumar, Sushant Mishra, Rahul Shukla

Bengal vs Jharkhand Match Prediction

Both sides have been good in the group stages and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion in the knockout stages of the competition. However, Bengal have been in stellar form and are expected to edge Jharkhand in the first quarter-final.

Prediction: Bengal to win this encounter.

Story continues below ad

Bengal vs Jharkhand telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

LIVE POLL Q. Abhimanyu Easwaran to score a century? Yes No 1 votes so far