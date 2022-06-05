Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Quarter-Final 3, Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Karnataka will square off against Uttar Pradesh in the third quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy, beginning June 6, at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur.

Karnataka qualified for the quarter-finals on the back of two wins from three games, which helped them top Elite Group C with 16 points. They beat Puducherry comprehensively in their last group game.

After being asked to bat first, Karnataka posted a mammoth 453 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over Puducherry on 241. They enforced the follow-on and dismissed their opposition on 192 to win the game by an innings and 20 runs.

Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, were placed in Elite Group G. They defeated Maharashtra in their last group game to seal a berth in the knockout stages of the competition with 13 points to their name.

Uttar Pradesh managed to score only 317 in pursuit of Maharashtra’s first-innings total of 462. Maharashtra declared their second innings at 211/5 to set a target of 357 for Uttar Pradesh. On the back of centuries from Almas Shaukat and Karan Sharma, they chased down the total with six wickets in hand.

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Match Details:

Match: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh, 3rd Quarter-Final, Ranji Trophy, 2022

Date and Time: June 6, Monday – June 10, Friday, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the KSCA Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get some movement off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast

The temperature on the opening day of the match is expected to range between 20 and 30 degrees Celsius. With heavy rain predicted over the course of the next few days, we might witness interruptions during the game.

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Probable XIs

Karnataka

After Karnataka’s first game ended in a draw, they won their next two games comprehensively to make it to the quarter-finals. They will be looking to keep performing in a similar fashion.

Probable XI

Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manish Pandey (c), Sharath BR (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Vidyadhar Patil, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prasidh Krishna

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh completed a come-from-behind win over Maharashtra in their last group game to seal a berth in the knockout stages of the tournament. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Probable XI

Samarth Singh, Almas Shaukat, Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma (c), Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Aaqib Khan , Jasmer Dhankhar

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

Both Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have won their respective last two group fixtures to qualify for the quarter-finals. With both having some exciting players on their side, an intense battle between the bat and the ball can be expected over the course of the next five days.

Karnataka have a good balance to their side and are on a two-match winning streak as well. We might see them make it to the semi-finals by beating Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming clash.

Prediction: Karnataka to win this encounter.

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

