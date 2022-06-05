Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Quarter-Final 4, Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Punjab will take on Madhya Pradesh in the fourth quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy, beginning June 6, at the KSCA Cricket (3) Ground in Alur.

Punjab topped the Elite Group F with 16 points. Their first game resulted in a draw but they won their next two matches to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. They beat Tripura in their last group game.

Punjab were knocked over on 120 in their first innings, handing Tripura a first-innings lead of seven runs. The bowlers then knocked over their opposition on 232. Following that, the batters stepped up and Mandeep Singh remained unbeaten on 97 to chase down the total with six wickets in hand.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, were placed in Elite Group A. They finished with 14 points to qualify for the quarter-finals. Their last group fixture against Kerala ended in a draw.

Batting first, Madhya Pradesh posted a massive total of 585, thanks to centuries from Yash Dubey (289) and Rajat Patidar (142). The bowlers toiled hard for wickets as Kerala kept batting and scored 432 for the loss of nine wickets. The match ultimately ended in a draw.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Match Details:

Match: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh, 4th Quarter-Final, Ranji Trophy, 2022

Date and Time: June 6, Monday – June 10, Friday, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the KSCA Cricket (3) Ground is good for batting. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted over the course of the next few days in Alur with temperature expected to range between 20 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Probable XIs

Punjab

Punjab will be brimming with confidence after their win over Tripura and will look to repeat their performance against Madhya Pradesh.

Probable XI

Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Vinay Choudhary, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Baltej Singh

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh’s last group fixture ended in a draw as the batters dominated the game. They will be hoping for their bowlers to step up in their quarter-final clash against Punjab.

Probable XI

Himanshu Mantri (wk), Yash Dubey, Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mihir Hirwani, Kumar Kartikeya, Ishwar Pandey, Anubhav Agarwal, Kuldeep Sen

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction

Both Punjab and Madhya Pradesh topped their respective groups and qualified for the quarter-finals. Both will need to put in a stellar performance while facing each other as the winner enters the semi-finals.

Punjab look like a well-balanced unit and are expected to beat Madhya Pradesh in the fourth quarter-final.

Prediction: Punjab to win this encounter.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

