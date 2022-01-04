2 reasons why Ranji Trophy 2022 could be canceled and 2 reasons why it could be postponed

The 2022 season of the Ranji Trophy is set to begin on January 13, but the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 and a sudden spike in cases, has cast doubts on India's premier domestic competition.

The Ranji Trophy was canceled for the first time in the tournament's history last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants to ensure that the competition goes through as planned.

However, under the current circumstances, nothing can be said about any event, be it sporting or otherwise, with certainty.

There has already been an outburst of cases in teams, with seven members of the Bengal contingent testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube and a video analyst on the Mumbai team, also tested positive for the deadly virus.

However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday confirmed that the Ranji Trophy will go ahead as planned.

Saurashtra are the defending champions, having beaten Bengal in the final of the 2019-20 season.

Saurashtra are scheduled to begin their campaign against Goa, while Mumbai, who have won the title the most number of times, will kick off their season against Maharashtra if all goes as per plan.

But here are two reasons why the Ranji Trophy 2022 could be canceled:

#1 The Omicron variant

Shivam Dube tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2022 season.

The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 is spreading rapidly and it threatens to derail the Ranji Trophy as well as other sporting events.

Unfortunately for the Ranji Trophy, the timing is such that cases are spiking just as the season is about to start, and it may get worse by January 13.

If the BCCI goes ahead with the tournament and more players and staff test positive, the board could end up with an egg on its face.

IPL 2021 was halted due to COVID-19 cases, with the second phase being played in the UAE. But the Ranji Trophy, if halted, will probably not be completed at a later date due to scheduling conflicts.

#2 Players pulling out

Even if the BCCI goes ahead with the Ranji Trophy, the rise in COVID-19 cases could see players pulling out due to fear of contracting the virus.

IPL 2021 saw several stars making themselves unavailable for the second half of the season in the UAE.

India's medical infrastructure was severely stretched during the second wave of COVID-19 last year, and players may prefer to stay home and safe instead of exposing themselves.

The Ranji Trophy is also set to be played over three months. Being inside bio-bubbles, which are set to get stricter under current circumstances for so long, may discourage players from participating.

But canceling the Ranji Trophy altogether has its own downsides. So here are two reasons why the tournament could get postponed and not canceled.

#1 Two consecutive Ranji Trophy seasons being scrapped would send out a bad message

The Ranji Trophy was canceled last year and if this season is scrapped as well, India would go through two years without their premier domestic tournament.

The BCCI wants to avoid that scenario and may look to push the tournament into a later window, even if it clashes with international matches.

Last year was the first time in 85 years that the Ranji Trophy was canceled. The prospect of it happening twice in a row would send out a bad message about the BCCI, especially as most other major cricket-playing countries are going through with their domestic seasons.

#2 Halt in supply chain

Priyank Panchal dominated in the Ranji Trophy and has now been picked to tour South Africa.

India have one of the best Test squads in the world, especially in terms of depth. The Ranji Trophy has played a major part in that, with every season throwing up new players who are ready to represent India.

Mohammed Siraj burst into the Test team in Australia and shone immediately. It was largely down to his performances in the Ranji Trophy.

Priyank Panchal was picked as Rohit Sharma's replacement in India's squad for the current series in South Africa after racking up runs season after season in the Ranji Trophy.

The BCCI can barely afford to let another year pass without any domestic red-ball cricket if it wants to keep churning out players ready to step up to the next level.

Edited by Samya Majumdar