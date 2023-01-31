Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Quarterfinals schedule

The knockout round of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy got underway on Tuesday (January 31) with the quarterfinals. The 2022/23 season of India's premier domestic first-class tournament began on December 13 last year, with 32 teams divided into four elite groups.

The top two teams from each group advanced to the quarterfinals. Bengal and Uttarakhand bagged the first two positions in Elite Group A, while Saurashtra and Andhra advanced from Elite Group B. Karnataka and Jharkhand were the teams that qualified from Elite Group C, and Elite Group D's top two teams, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, completed the quarterfinals lineup.

Here is the schedule for the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy quarterfinals:

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarterfinal matches list

Quarterfinal 1: Jharkhand vs. Bengal, Eden Gardens, January 31-February 4, 9:00 AM.

Quarterfinal 2: Saurashtra vs. Punjab, Rajkot, January 31-February 4, 9:30 AM.

Quarterfinal 3: Uttarakhand vs. Karnataka, Bengaluru, January 31-February 4, 9:30 AM.

Quarterfinal 4: Andhra vs. Madhya Pradesh, Indore, January 31-February 4, 9:30 AM.

Who will win Ranji Trophy 2022-23?

The 2022-23 Ranji Trophy quarterfinals will end on February 4, with the winners advancing to the semifinals. The two semifinals will take place from February 8 to 12, with the venues yet to be decided.

Fans should note that an outright win is not necessary to advance to the next round in Ranji Trophy. If a team manages to gain the first innings lead and then draw the match, they will qualify for the next round.

Out of the eight teams that have qualified for the quarterfinals, defending champions Madhya Pradesh won the most matches (5) in the group stage. Meanwhile, Punjab, Karnataka and Uttarakhand did not lose a single match in the group stage. Many fans consider Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka and Uttarakhand among the favorites to win the title this year.

