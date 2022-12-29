Gujarat skipper Priyank Panchal hit a brilliant 257* as his team continued their domination over Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group D match in Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 29. Panchal slammed 22 fours and two sixes in his knock as Gujarat declared their first innings at 596/4d, responding to Chandigarh’s 304. Chandigarh were 46/2 at Stumps on Day 3.
In an Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 in Sovima, Bengal trounced Nagaland by an innings and 161 runs. Karan Lal claimed 5/47 as Nagaland were bundled out for 123 in 45.3 overs in their second innings.
In another contest in the same group, Baroda need 115 runs to win against UP with six wickets in hand. Ninad Rathva followed up his first-innings 102 with a five-wicket haul as UP were bundled out for 177 in their second innings.
Two matches in Elite Group B of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 are heading for tense finishes. Hyderabad need 22 runs against Assam, but have only one wicket in hand. Their hopes rest on captain Tanmay Agarwal, who is unbeaten on 123.
Mumbai need 62 runs to beat Saurashtra, but have only two wickets standing. All-rounder Shams Mulani, who claimed 6/65 in the second innings, was unbeaten on 30 at stumps.
Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 3 of Round 3 of the competition.
Elite Group A
Bengal (450/4 d) beat Nagaland (166 & 123) by an innings and 161 runs
Haryana (338 & 119/1) lead Odisha (414) by 43 runs
Himachal Pradesh (49 & 327/4) lead Uttarakhand (336) by 40 runs
Baroda (249 & 72/4) need 115 runs vs Uttar Pradesh (258 & 177)
Elite Group B
Andhra (211 & 100/4) need 140 runs vs Maharashtra (200 & 250)
Hyderabad (208 & 228/9) need 22 runs vs Assam (205 & 252)
Delhi (303 & 28/1) trail Tamil Nadu (427/8 d) by 96 runs
Mumbai (230 & 218/8) need 62 runs vs Saurashtra (289 & 220)
Elite Group C
Services (367 & 22/1) trail Jharkhand (551/8 d) by 162 runs
Chhattisgarh (149 & 287) lead Kerala (311) by 125 runs
Goa (321/8) trail Karnataka (603/7 d) by 282 runs
Elite Group D
Tripura (184/4) trail Punjab (203) by 19 runs
Jammu and Kashmir (191 & 221) beat Vidarbha (272 & 101) by 39 runs
Madhya Pradesh (255 & 36/0) need 179 runs vs Railways (274 & 195)
Chandigarh (304 & 46/2) trail Gujarat (596/4 d) by 246 runs
Plate
Sikkim (176 & 17/2) need 227 runs vs Mizoram (263 & 156)
Meghalaya (167 & 200/6) beat Bihar (264 & 99) by 4 wickets
Manipur (287 & 10/0) need 188 runs vs Arunachal Pradesh (233 & 251)