Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 4, Day 1 Round-up: Unadkat claims first-over hat-trick, finishes with 8/39; another ton for Easwaran

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat began 2023 on a sensational note, claiming a first-over hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B match against Delhi in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 3.
On day 1 of the encounter, Delhi won the toss and opted to bat. However, Unadkat sent back Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and Yash Dhull off consecutive deliveries in the first over. That’s not all, the left-arm seamer went on to register career-best figures of 8/39 as Delhi were rolled over for 133. Harvik Desai then slammed 104* as Saurashtra went to stumps in a dominating position - 184/1.
In an Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran continued to pile on the runs. He was unbeaten on 141, while Sudip Kumar Gharami contributed 90 as Bengal ended Day 1 on 269/3.
Easwaran, who notched up his fifth score of 100-plus in as many innings, scored his latest century on a ground named after him - the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun. In another Group A game, skipper Vishnu Solanki 164* took Baroda to 327/7 vs Himachal Pradesh.
In the Group B clash of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu, Tushar Deshpande’s 5/37 saw Tamil Nadu being bowled out for 144. However, Mumbai were reduced to 183/6 by stumps. In Group D, Madhya Pradesh were reduced to 234/6 by Vidarbha, despite Rajat Patidar’s 121.
Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 4, Day 1
Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 1 of Round 4 of the competition.
Elite Group A
Nagaland (291/6) vs Odisha
Bengal (269/3) vs Uttarakhand
Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana (No play due to bad weather)
Baroda (327/7) vs Himachal Pradesh
Elite Group B
Hyderabad (79/3) trail Andhra (135) by 56 runs
Assam (272/9) vs Maharashtra
Saurashtra (184/1) lead Delhi (133) by 51 runs
Mumbai (183/6) lead Tamil Nadu (144) by 39 runs
Elite Group C
Rajasthan (101/4) lead Jharkhand (92) by 9 runs
Kerala (247/5) vs Goa
Chhattisgarh (267/5) vs Karnataka
Services (64/0) trail Puducherry (216) by 152 runs
Elite Group D
Chandigarh (313/2) vs Tripura
Madhya Pradesh (234/6) vs Vidarbha
Railways (322/8) vs Jammu and Kashmir
Punjab (276/7) vs Gujarat
Plate
Bihar vs Sikkim (No play due to bad light)
Meghalaya (424/3) vs Arunachal Pradesh
Manipur (117/4) lead Mizoram (104) by 13 runs