Dominant Bengal draw quarter-final with Jharkhand, qualify for Ranji Trophy 2022 semis on basis of taking first-innings lead 

Bengal qualified for the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2022 following a draw against Jharkhand on Friday (June 10). They progressed on the basis of having taken the first-innings lead. Resuming their second innings in the first quarter-final in Bengaluru at 76 for three, Bengal extended their innings to 318 for seven before declaring. With no possibility of a result, the match was declared a draw.

Manoj Tiwary, who was unbeaten on 12 overnight, helped himself to 136 off 185 before getting run out. Shahbaz Ahmed contributed a quick 46 off 51 before becoming the seventh victim of the innings. Jharkhand had something to cheer about as Shahbaz Nadeem claimed five for 59.

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic up for Manoj Tiwary as Bengal move closer to 240 in the second innings. #QF1 | #BENvJHA | @Paytm



Follow the match bcci.tv/domestic/ranji… up for Manoj Tiwary as Bengal move closer to 240 in the second innings. #RanjiTrophy Follow the match 1⃣0⃣0⃣ up for Manoj Tiwary as Bengal move closer to 240 in the second innings. #RanjiTrophy | #QF1 | #BENvJHA | @Paytm Follow the match ▶️ bcci.tv/domestic/ranji… https://t.co/L65QSkUgu8

The game was pretty much decided after Bengal put up a mammoth 773 for seven declared in their first innings after being sent into bat. Sudip Kumar Gharami hammered a brilliant 186 from 380 balls while Anustup Majumdar scored a fluent 117. Bengal, in fact, created history in their first innings as nine batters scored 50 or more runs. This was the first such instance in first-class cricket.

Jharkhand managed only 298 in their first innings despite an unbeaten 113 from Virat Singh. Sayan Mondal and Shahbaz Ahmed claimed four wickets each as Bengal effectively sealed their Ranji Trophy 2022 semi-finals berth. The formalities were completed on Friday following the draw. Gharami was named Player of the Match in the first quarter-final for his fine 186.

Ranji Trophy 2022 semi-finals line up

Bengal will take on Madhya Pradesh in the first semi-final of Ranji Trophy 2022 at KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur from June 14. MP hammered Punjab by 10 wickets in the fourth quarter-final in Alur.

In the second semi-final, Mumbai will face Uttar Pradesh at the Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru. Mumbai got the better of Uttarakhand by a record 725 runs in the second quarter-final, while UP stunned Karnataka by five wickets in the third quarter-final.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far