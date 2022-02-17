Ranji Trophy 2022, Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will go face-to-face in this Ranji Trophy match of Elite Group A. The SCA Stadium will host this game between the two teams.

Gujarat were the table toppers in their group last season. They won five games and three of their matches ended in a draw. They were defeated by Saurashtra by 92 runs in the first semi-final in the last season.

Gujarat have a very balanced squad and will look to replicate their performances last season and take one more step in the finals before eventually winning the title. They have the likes of Priyank Panchal, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, and Arzan Nagwaswala, who are consistent performers in the domestic circuit.

Madhya Pradesh had a very bad outing in the last Ranji Trophy season. They failed to win even a single game out of the eight matches they played. Six of their games ended in a draw while they were defeated in two matches.

They have quite a few good players in Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, and Ishwar Pandey. Iyer and Avesh will be unavailable for this game as they are on national duty at the moment. MP will look to start their campaign with a win against a strong side like Gujarat.

Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group A, Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: 17th February 2022, Thursday, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Saurashtra

Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be neutral with spinners getting assistance in the last two days of the test match. Run scoring will be relatively easier in the first two days. Teams will opt to bat first and put a good total on the board.

Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast

The weather will be clear for all five days of this match. There is no chance of rain and the maximum temperature will be between 33-34 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh Probable XIs

Gujarat

Priyank Panchal (c), Sourav Chouhan, Bhargav Merai, Mayank Juneja, Het Patel, Chintan Gaja, Siddarth Desai, Piyush Chawla, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Roosh Kaleria, Tejas Patel

Madhya Pradesh

Ajay Rohera (wk), Akshat Raghuvanshi, Rajat Patida, Yash Datey, Aditya Srivastava (c), Shubham Sharma, Mihir Hirwani, Parth Sahani, Arshad Khan, Kumar Karthikeya, Kuldeep Sen

Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction

Gujarat is clearly the stronger team in the game and will be the clear favorites to win this match. They are more balanced and have performed well in recent games as well. Madhya Pradesh will have to be at their best if they are to pick up a win.

Prediction: Gujarat to win this encounter

Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh Channel List and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

