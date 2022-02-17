Ranji Trophy 2022, Karnataka vs Railways: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

Karnataka are up against Railways in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C fixture. The IC-Gurunanak College Ground in Chennai is the venue for this match.

India’s premier domestic tournament marks its return after a gap of two long years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Karnataka and Railways are placed in Elite Group C. During the 2019/20 edition, Karnataka finished third in the group stage with four wins from eight games.

They beat Jammu & Kashmir in the quarter-finals but suffered a 174-run defeat against Bengal in the semi-finals. With the likes of Samarth, Mayank, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal amongst others, they certainly have a strong squad this time around.

Railways, on the other hand, did not have a fruitful season last time around. They managed to win just one out of their eight games with four defeats in the group stage. The Railways will be playing in the Elite Group once again this season and will be led by Avinash Yadav.

They will face a tough challenge against Karnataka first up. The Railways will be eager to better their performances from the previous season.

Karnataka vs Railways Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Railways, Elite Group C, Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: 17th February 2022, Thursday, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: IC-Gurunanak College Ground, Chennai

Karnataka vs Railways Pitch Report

The wicket at the IC-Gurunanak College Ground will be good for batting. Batters can score once they get themselves in nicely. However, they will need to be cautious during the early phase of the innings. Spinners will have a role to play as the game moves forward. Teams that win the toss can opt to bat first at this venue.

Karnataka vs Railways Weather Forecast

The conditions are expected to be good for playing cricket. It is expected to remain bright throughout the day, with the temperature varying from 26 to 31 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to stay clear throughout all five days of the game with little or no chance of rain.

Karnataka vs Railways Weather Probable XIs

Karnataka

Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, R Samarth, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Siddharth KV, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More, Vidhyadhar Patil

Railways

Mrunal Devdhar, Saurabh Singh, Arindam Ghosh, Avinash Yadav, Karn Sharma, Karan Thakur, Himanshu Sangwan, Shubham Choubey, Pratham Singh, Vivek Singh, Shivam Choudhary

Karnataka vs Railways Match Prediction

It is fair to say that Karnataka have been one of the most consistent and dominant teams in domestic cricket over the past few years. They will certainly start as favorites in this tournament to go all the way. The Railways did not have a successful season last time out and will face Karnataka in their opening clash.

Prediction: Karnataka to beat Railways and win this fixture

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

